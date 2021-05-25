Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Atomic Force - 14:10 Hamilton

Atomic Force shaped promisingly when second on his debut at Musselburgh at the beginning of April, showing plenty of early speed and sticking to his task well to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and Atomic Force has been gelded since then which could unlock further progress. This looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt.

No. 1 (5) Atomic Force (Ire) SBK 8/11 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Lady Nectar - 14:40 Hamilton

Lady Nectar showed improved form after six months off to resume winning ways at Thirsk last time. She only won by half a length but was arguably value for extra given how much ground she had to make up in the straight, quickening smartly to lead inside the final 100 yards. She looks a potentially useful filly and should mount a bold bid to follow up from just a 4 lb higher mark.

No. 6 (5) Lady Nectar (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Ann Duffield

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 76

Omany Amber - 16:40 Hamilton

Omany Amber is improving all the time and very much caught the eye when second on her most recent outing at Nottingham, travelling best but just finding the winner too strong at the finish. Still beaten less than a length, she can race from the same mark here and rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread, with the better ground and shorter trip both likely to be in her favour given how she shaped last time.