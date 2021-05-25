- Trainer: Kevin Ryan
- Jockey: Kevin Stott
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Hamilton on Wednesday.
"...very much caught the eye when second on her most recent outing at Nottingham..."
Timeform on Omany Amber
Atomic Force shaped promisingly when second on his debut at Musselburgh at the beginning of April, showing plenty of early speed and sticking to his task well to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and Atomic Force has been gelded since then which could unlock further progress. This looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt.
Lady Nectar showed improved form after six months off to resume winning ways at Thirsk last time. She only won by half a length but was arguably value for extra given how much ground she had to make up in the straight, quickening smartly to lead inside the final 100 yards. She looks a potentially useful filly and should mount a bold bid to follow up from just a 4 lb higher mark.
Omany Amber is improving all the time and very much caught the eye when second on her most recent outing at Nottingham, travelling best but just finding the winner too strong at the finish. Still beaten less than a length, she can race from the same mark here and rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread, with the better ground and shorter trip both likely to be in her favour given how she shaped last time.
Smart Stat
ATOMIC FORCE - 14:10 Hamilton
22% - Kevin Ryan's strike rate at Hamilton since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
Hamilton 26th May (5f Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 May, 2.10pm
|Back
|Lay
|Atomic Force
|Lethal Levi
|Dandy Dinmont
|Bungle Bay
|Tareekh
|Just A Claim
|Abbie Power
|Miss Wombleton
Hamilton 26th May (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 May, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Illusionist
|Black Friday
|Lady Nectar
|George Bowen
|Call Me Ginger
|Royal Advice
|True Blue Moon
|Kraken Power
|After John
Hamilton 26th May (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 26 May, 4.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Omany Amber
|Clansman
|Carrigillihy
|Aone Ally
|Love Of Zoffany
|Ayr Empress
|Favourite Niece
|We Still Believe
|Desert Quest
|Mythical Waters