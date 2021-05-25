To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Hamilton on Wednesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Hamilton on Wednesday.

"...very much caught the eye when second on her most recent outing at Nottingham..."

Timeform on Omany Amber

Atomic Force - 14:10 Hamilton

Atomic Force shaped promisingly when second on his debut at Musselburgh at the beginning of April, showing plenty of early speed and sticking to his task well to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. That form is comfortably the best on offer in this line-up and Atomic Force has been gelded since then which could unlock further progress. This looks a good opportunity for him to open his account at the second attempt.

Lady Nectar - 14:40 Hamilton

Lady Nectar showed improved form after six months off to resume winning ways at Thirsk last time. She only won by half a length but was arguably value for extra given how much ground she had to make up in the straight, quickening smartly to lead inside the final 100 yards. She looks a potentially useful filly and should mount a bold bid to follow up from just a 4 lb higher mark.

Omany Amber - 16:40 Hamilton

Omany Amber is improving all the time and very much caught the eye when second on her most recent outing at Nottingham, travelling best but just finding the winner too strong at the finish. Still beaten less than a length, she can race from the same mark here and rates a confident selection to regain the winning thread, with the better ground and shorter trip both likely to be in her favour given how she shaped last time.


Smart Stat

ATOMIC FORCE - 14:10 Hamilton
22% - Kevin Ryan's strike rate at Hamilton since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Atomic Force in the 14:10 at Hamilton
Back Lady Nectar in the 14:40 at Hamilton
Back Omany Amber in the 16:40 at Hamilton

Hamilton 26th May (5f Mdn Stks)

Wednesday 26 May, 2.10pm

Hamilton 26th May (6f Hcap)

Wednesday 26 May, 2.40pm

Hamilton 26th May (1m1f Hcap)

Wednesday 26 May, 4.40pm

