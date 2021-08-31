- Trainer: Keith Dalgleish
- Jockey: Callum Rodriguez
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Hamilton on Wednesday.
"A subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient and she is a confident selection to follow up..."
Timeform on Riches And Rubies
Edward Cornelius - 16:50 Hamilton
This looks a good opening for Edward Cornelius, who created a good impression when making a winning debut at Musselburgh in July, and he improved again in defeat when finishing runner-up in a stronger event over the same course and distance last time. That is the best form on offer and there is plenty to like about the manner in which he goes about his business, so he can continue to give a good account.
Riches And Rubies - 18:20 Hamilton
Riches And Rubies confirmed her earlier promise when opening her account at Beverley last month on what was her first try at a mile and a half. She still didn't look the finished article but she relished the extra emphasis on stamina, staying on strongly inside the final furlong and having a bit in hand at the line. A subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient and she is a confident selection to follow up.
Temper Trap is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest start in an amateur riders' event at Pontefract where he was far too keen in testing conditions. He made it two wins from three starts over course and distance on his previous start, though, and he is well worth another chance back at a venue he clearly goes well at.
Smart Stat
Stronsay - 17:20 Hamilton
21% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at HAMILTON PARK
Recommended bets
Hamilton 1st Sep (5f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 September, 4.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Edward Cornelius
|Kyber Crystal
|Jilly Cooper
|Peggy Sioux
|Politicism
Hamilton 1st Sep (1m3f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 September, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Innse Gall
|Golden Dove
|Riches And Rubies
|Molinari
|Euro Implosion
|Real Terms
Hamilton 1st Sep (1m1f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 September, 7.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hot Team
|The Brora Pobbles
|Hear Me Out
|Temper Trap
|Lord Warburton
|One Last Hug
|Chinese Spirit