Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Edward Cornelius - 16:50 Hamilton

This looks a good opening for Edward Cornelius, who created a good impression when making a winning debut at Musselburgh in July, and he improved again in defeat when finishing runner-up in a stronger event over the same course and distance last time. That is the best form on offer and there is plenty to like about the manner in which he goes about his business, so he can continue to give a good account.

No. 1 (4) Edward Cornelius (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Riches And Rubies - 18:20 Hamilton

Riches And Rubies confirmed her earlier promise when opening her account at Beverley last month on what was her first try at a mile and a half. She still didn't look the finished article but she relished the extra emphasis on stamina, staying on strongly inside the final furlong and having a bit in hand at the line. A subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient and she is a confident selection to follow up.

No. 6 (2) Riches And Rubies (Usa) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paul Hanagan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Temper Trap - 19:50 Hamilton

Temper Trap is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest start in an amateur riders' event at Pontefract where he was far too keen in testing conditions. He made it two wins from three starts over course and distance on his previous start, though, and he is well worth another chance back at a venue he clearly goes well at.