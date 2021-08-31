To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Hamilton
Timeform highlight three bets at Hamilton on Wednesday evening

Timeform identify the three best bets at Hamilton on Wednesday.

"A subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient and she is a confident selection to follow up..."

Timeform on Riches And Rubies

Edward Cornelius - 16:50 Hamilton

This looks a good opening for Edward Cornelius, who created a good impression when making a winning debut at Musselburgh in July, and he improved again in defeat when finishing runner-up in a stronger event over the same course and distance last time. That is the best form on offer and there is plenty to like about the manner in which he goes about his business, so he can continue to give a good account.

Riches And Rubies - 18:20 Hamilton

Riches And Rubies confirmed her earlier promise when opening her account at Beverley last month on what was her first try at a mile and a half. She still didn't look the finished article but she relished the extra emphasis on stamina, staying on strongly inside the final furlong and having a bit in hand at the line. A subsequent 3 lb rise looks very lenient and she is a confident selection to follow up.

Temper Trap - 19:50 Hamilton

Temper Trap is probably best not judged too harshly on his latest start in an amateur riders' event at Pontefract where he was far too keen in testing conditions. He made it two wins from three starts over course and distance on his previous start, though, and he is well worth another chance back at a venue he clearly goes well at.


Smart Stat

Stronsay - 17:20 Hamilton

21% - Ben Curtis's strike rate at HAMILTON PARK

Recommended bets

Back Edward Cornelius @ 2.89/5 in the 16:50 at Hamilton
Back Riches And Rubies @ 3.02/1 in the 18:20 at Hamilton
Back Temper Trap @ 3.55/2 in the 19:50 at Hamilton

