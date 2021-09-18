Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

NAP

Lexington Force - 14:50 Hamilton

Lexington Force has just been going through the motions this season, but this is the first time he has dropped into selling company, and it looks a great opportunity to record his first win since his debut.

No. 2 (4) Lexington Force (Fr) EXC 1.11 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Iris Dancer - 15:20 Hamilton

Iris Dancer is yet to finish out of the first three since joining Tristan Davidson and, though she finished second for the third time running over course and distance last time, she did nothing wrong. Therefore, she is taken to gain reward for her consistency, likely at the expense of Water of Leith, who has an eye-catching jockey booking in Oisin Murphy.

No. 5 (1) Iris Dancer EXC 1.11 Trainer: Tristan Davidson

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 63

EACH WAY

G For Gabrial - 16:20 Hamilton

It is easy to make a case for several of these, but it could pay to side with G For Gabrial, who had little go right at Haydock earlier this month, but he has now dropped below his last winning mark, and appears to have plenty in his favour.