Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Hamilton
There is a good card at Hamilton on Sunday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Hamilton on Sunday...

"...she is taken to gain reward for her consistency..."

Timeform on Iris Dancer

NAP

Lexington Force - 14:50 Hamilton

Lexington Force has just been going through the motions this season, but this is the first time he has dropped into selling company, and it looks a great opportunity to record his first win since his debut.

NEXT BEST

Iris Dancer - 15:20 Hamilton

Iris Dancer is yet to finish out of the first three since joining Tristan Davidson and, though she finished second for the third time running over course and distance last time, she did nothing wrong. Therefore, she is taken to gain reward for her consistency, likely at the expense of Water of Leith, who has an eye-catching jockey booking in Oisin Murphy.

EACH WAY

G For Gabrial - 16:20 Hamilton

It is easy to make a case for several of these, but it could pay to side with G For Gabrial, who had little go right at Haydock earlier this month, but he has now dropped below his last winning mark, and appears to have plenty in his favour.

Recommended bets

Back Lexington Force @ 3.02/1 in the 14:50 Hamilton
Back Iris Dancer @ 4.03/1 in the 15:20 Hamilton
Back G For Gabrial @ 12.011/1 in the 16:20 Hamilton

Hamilton 19th Sep (1m1f Sell Stks)

Sunday 19 September, 2.50pm

Lexington Force
Arctic Victory
Trusty Scout
Caballero
Mustavim
Sleight
Hallow Hallie
New Delhi Express
Wee Dracula
Hamilton 19th Sep (6f Hcap)

Sunday 19 September, 3.20pm

Iris Dancer
Water Of Leith
Basharat
Elladora
Kats Bob
Patsy Fagan
The Thin Blue Line
Dandys Max
Impeller
Sixcor
Toshack
Hamilton 19th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Sunday 19 September, 4.20pm

De Mazzaro
Havana Go
Ooh La Lah
Card High
Well Planted
G For Gabrial
Dandys Angel
Cheese And Wine
The Brora Pobbles
Mistamel
Edgar Allan Poe
Port Or Starboard
Ezanak
Tsarmina
