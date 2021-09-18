- Trainer: Richard Hannon
Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Hamilton on Sunday...
"...she is taken to gain reward for her consistency..."
Timeform on Iris Dancer
NAP
Lexington Force - 14:50 Hamilton
Lexington Force has just been going through the motions this season, but this is the first time he has dropped into selling company, and it looks a great opportunity to record his first win since his debut.
NEXT BEST
Iris Dancer is yet to finish out of the first three since joining Tristan Davidson and, though she finished second for the third time running over course and distance last time, she did nothing wrong. Therefore, she is taken to gain reward for her consistency, likely at the expense of Water of Leith, who has an eye-catching jockey booking in Oisin Murphy.
EACH WAY
G For Gabrial - 16:20 Hamilton
It is easy to make a case for several of these, but it could pay to side with G For Gabrial, who had little go right at Haydock earlier this month, but he has now dropped below his last winning mark, and appears to have plenty in his favour.
Recommended bets
Hamilton 19th Sep (1m1f Sell Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 19 September, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lexington Force
|Arctic Victory
|Trusty Scout
|Caballero
|Mustavim
|Sleight
|Hallow Hallie
|New Delhi Express
|Wee Dracula
Hamilton 19th Sep (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 19 September, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Iris Dancer
|Water Of Leith
|Basharat
|Elladora
|Kats Bob
|Patsy Fagan
|The Thin Blue Line
|Dandys Max
|Impeller
|Sixcor
|Toshack
Hamilton 19th Sep (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 19 September, 4.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|De Mazzaro
|Havana Go
|Ooh La Lah
|Card High
|Well Planted
|G For Gabrial
|Dandys Angel
|Cheese And Wine
|The Brora Pobbles
|Mistamel
|Edgar Allan Poe
|Port Or Starboard
|Ezanak
|Tsarmina