Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Smullen - 14:15 Hamilton

Smullen is bred to be precocious - started odds on for his debut at Pontefract - and showed much more of what he's about following a gelding operation when going down narrowly in the mud over course and distance four weeks ago. Kevin Ryan's juveniles are going great guns at present and he can open his account with the prospect of more to come now in what looks a winnable race.

Lubna - 14:45 Hamilton

Lubna stepped up markedly on her previous efforts when readily landing a small-field maiden at Brighton last week, leading on the bridle three furlongs out and readily drawing clear thereafter. Her chief rival didn't fire on that occasion but her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she looks well treated under a 6 lb penalty now making her handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces.

Jump The Gun - 15:50 Hamilton

Jump The Gun could hardly be called a frequent winner but it was hard not to be impressed with the manner of his course-and-distance success two weeks ago. He proved better than ever on that occasion to land good market support, and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him, so he is taken to back that up in this stronger contest, likely at the main expense of Carlisle Bell winner Chichester.

Smart Stat

Smullen - 14:15 Hamilton

22% - Kevin Ryan's strike rate at HAMILTON PARK since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Smullen @ 2.89/5 in the 14:15 at Hamilton
Back Lubna @ 2.89/5 in the 14:45 at Hamilton
Back Jump The Gun @ 5.04/1 in the 15:50 at Hamilton

Hamilton 29th Jun (6f Mdn Stks)

Tuesday 29 June, 2.15pm

Market rules

Smullen
Im A Gambler
Grifter
Power Generation
Hi Meh Darling
Dreadfort
Hamilton 29th Jun (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 29 June, 2.45pm

Market rules

Lubna
Havana Party
Night Terrors
Gainsbourg
Baileys Warrior
Beechwood Emily
Kentucky Kitten
Depp
Midnight Poppy
Louis The Warrior
Hamilton 29th Jun (1m Hcap)

Tuesday 29 June, 3.50pm

Market rules

Stunning Beauty
Jump The Gun
Hortzadar
Chichester
Headingley
Amaysmont
Fred
Poets Dawn
Howzer Black
Just Hiss
