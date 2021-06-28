Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Smullen - 14:15 Hamilton

Smullen is bred to be precocious - started odds on for his debut at Pontefract - and showed much more of what he's about following a gelding operation when going down narrowly in the mud over course and distance four weeks ago. Kevin Ryan's juveniles are going great guns at present and he can open his account with the prospect of more to come now in what looks a winnable race.

No. 5 (6) Smullen (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.74 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Lubna - 14:45 Hamilton

Lubna stepped up markedly on her previous efforts when readily landing a small-field maiden at Brighton last week, leading on the bridle three furlongs out and readily drawing clear thereafter. Her chief rival didn't fire on that occasion but her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she looks well treated under a 6 lb penalty now making her handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces.

No. 1 (3) Lubna SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 76

Jump The Gun - 15:50 Hamilton

Jump The Gun could hardly be called a frequent winner but it was hard not to be impressed with the manner of his course-and-distance success two weeks ago. He proved better than ever on that occasion to land good market support, and a subsequent 8 lb rise in the weights probably underestimates him, so he is taken to back that up in this stronger contest, likely at the main expense of Carlisle Bell winner Chichester.