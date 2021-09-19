Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

NAP

Absolute Dream - 14:17 Hamilton

Absolute Dream was well backed to resume winning ways at Redcar last month and has lost little in defeat in two starts since, probably getting to the front too soon at Newcastle and just unable to reel in one who was ridden more prominently back at Redcar last time. He remains one to be interested in at this level and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 6 (1) Absolute Dream (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Paddy Mathers

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 57

NEXT BEST

Tefnut - 16:30 Hamilton

Tefnut remains a maiden but is less exposed than most he will meet at this level and, based on the pick of his three-year-old form, he looks on a fair mark. He has been racing at a mile and a half on his last two starts, but seemingly doesn't see that trip out well, and he looks interesting back markedly in trip now operating from a career-low mark. This shouldn't take much winning and he is high on the shortlist.

No. 1 (7) Tefnut (Usa) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55

EACH WAY

Hildenley - 15:55 Hamilton

Hildenley is perhaps better than he has been able to show recently, best not judged on his latest start at Carlisle when going off too hard under an amateur rider. He is back under a professional jockey now and operating from a career-low mark, so appears to have sound claims in a weak race.

No. 2 (7) Hildenley SBK 11/2 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 55



