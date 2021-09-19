To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Hamilton Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Hamilton
There is a good card at Hamilton on Monday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way bet at Hamilton on Monday...

"...seems sure to launch another bold bid..."

Timeform on Absolute Dream

NAP

Absolute Dream - 14:17 Hamilton

Absolute Dream was well backed to resume winning ways at Redcar last month and has lost little in defeat in two starts since, probably getting to the front too soon at Newcastle and just unable to reel in one who was ridden more prominently back at Redcar last time. He remains one to be interested in at this level and seems sure to launch another bold bid.

NEXT BEST

Tefnut - 16:30 Hamilton

Tefnut remains a maiden but is less exposed than most he will meet at this level and, based on the pick of his three-year-old form, he looks on a fair mark. He has been racing at a mile and a half on his last two starts, but seemingly doesn't see that trip out well, and he looks interesting back markedly in trip now operating from a career-low mark. This shouldn't take much winning and he is high on the shortlist.

EACH WAY

Hildenley - 15:55 Hamilton

Hildenley is perhaps better than he has been able to show recently, best not judged on his latest start at Carlisle when going off too hard under an amateur rider. He is back under a professional jockey now and operating from a career-low mark, so appears to have sound claims in a weak race.


Smart Stat

Claret Club - 13:45 Hamilton

2 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Absolute Dream @ 4.57/2 in the 14:17 Hamilton
Back Hildenley @ 8.07/1 in the 15:55 Hamilton
Back Tefnut @ 6.05/1 in the 16:30 Hamilton

Hamilton 20th Sep (6f Hcap)

Monday 20 September, 2.17pm

Stallone
Absolute Dream
Kilconquhar
After John
Lord of The Glen
Rose Bandit
Quanah
Garnock Valley
Hamilton 20th Sep (1m Hcap)

Monday 20 September, 3.55pm

Chinese Spirit
Shine On Brendan
Bawaader
Hildenley
Retirement Beckons
Irish Eileen
Perfect Soldier
Canfords Joy
One Last Hug
New Rhythm
Hamilton 20th Sep (1m Hcap)

Monday 20 September, 4.30pm

Mac Ailey
Rain Cap
Lucky Violet
Tefnut
Selecto
Deconso
Smart Connection
Sienna Dream
Rail Dancer
