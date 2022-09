NAP: Spanish has star potential

Spanish - 14:48 Hamilton

Spanish proved a totally different proposition when getting off the mark at Kempton earlier this month, forging clear in the final to land the spoils by two and three-quarter lengths.

That race was run at just an ordinary gallop and the most impressive aspect of her performance was how strongly she hit the line, recording a notably fast closing sectional.

She now makes the switch to handicaps and remains very much one to follow for William Haggas, who has his team in excellent nick (77% of horses running to form).

Lining up from a BHA mark of 83, Spanish is likely to prove much better than that in time.

No. 6 (4) Spanish (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.64 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 83

NEXT BEST: Stunning Beauty is a big player

Stunning Beauty - 15:23 Hamilton

Stunning Beauty got back on track when finishing a close-up fifth on her most recent outing at Ascot, going with enthusiasm in a first-time visor before fading late on.

Still beaten just a length and a half, she is 2 lb lower in the weights today and her connections will be hoping she can take advantage of the drop in grade to regain the winning thread.

No. 1 (4) Stunning Beauty (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 90

EACH-WAY: Antagonize can gain deserved win

Antagonize - 15:58 Hamilton

Antagonize has been running consistently this year without winning, but today could be the day that changes.

He was beaten just half a length at Carlisle last time, briefly looking in control before being pegged back in the final 50 yards.

A winner over this course and distance in July 2021, Antagonize is threatening to come good soon and it's worth giving him one more chance to gain a deserved first win of the season.