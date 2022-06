NAP: Sip And Smile has strong claims

Sip And Smile - 14:45 Hamilton

Sip And Smile won his first two starts on the all-weather earlier this year and landed a gamble when resuming winning ways at Doncaster last month, headed in the final furlong but displaying a good attitude to fight back. He has since shaped well in a couple of strong handicaps a Sandown and Doncaster, reverting to front-running tactics in first-time cheekpieces last time. He will remain of interest in handicaps, especially now getting weight from his elders.

No. 10 (5) Sip And Smile (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 81

NEXT BEST: Shaladar can follow up

Shaladar - 13:45 Hamilton

Shaladar had improved with each start this season and took another step forward when opening his account up in trip over course and distance earlier this month, appearing to relish the extra emphasis on stamina and pulling clear of the remainder with another well-handicapped sort. A subsequent 4 lb rise looks more than fair and he may have more to offer at this distance, so there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 2 (5) Shaladar (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 73

EACH WAY: Ballyconneely Bay hard to keep out of the places

Ballyconneely Bay - 15:50 Hamilton

Ballyconneely Bay just ran out of steam in the closing stages when second over course and distance earlier this month, but that was his first start since January, and is taken to build on that comeback run and go one better now on his second start since undergoing a breathing operation. This is also a weaker handicap.