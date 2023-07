NAP

Hamilton - 14:20 - Back Sayidh Kingman

No. 5 (1) Sayidh Kingman (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charlie Johnston

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 7lbs

OR: 69

Sayidh Kingman showed ability without threatening the principals on her first two starts at Newmarket and York and she built on that promise when finishing a close fourth over six furlongs at this track last month.

She looked the likeliest winning passing the furlong pole - traded at 1.20 in-running on Betfair - but she was collared by rivals coming from further back close home. The drop to five furlongs looks a good move given the speed she displayed that day and there should be even more to come from her now handicapping, particularly from what looks a lenient mark of 69.

NEXT BEST

Hamilton - 14:50 - Back Rain Cap

No. 2 (12) Rain Cap SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: John David Riches

Jockey: S. B. Kirrane

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Rain Cap goes particularly well at Catterick and he was well supported when resuming winning ways over seven furlongs at that course last week, beating the reopposing Agonyclite by three quarters of a length.

He took a strong hold and stayed on well while carrying his head awkwardly to get on top in the final 100 yards. Rain Cap had a bit in hand at the line on that occasion, and he remains well treated on the pick of his form turned out under a 5 lb penalty, so he is expected to follow up.