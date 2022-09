NAP: Roshambo can shine again

Roshambo - 14:00 Hamilton

Roshambo showed improved form to get off the mark on her handicap debut at Newcastle last month, only winning by half a length but looking value for extra having come from further back than the other principals.

She is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer after just four starts.

With that in mind, Roshambo looks to have plenty in her favour in her follow-up bid for Julie Camacho.

No. 6 (11) Roshambo SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 71

NEXT BEST: A La Francaise fancied to strike

A La Francaise - 16:30 Hamilton

A La Francaise ran her best race since joining the Jim Goldie stable when finishing a close-up third at Southwell 10 days ago, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner despite hanging left from over a furlong out.

She can line up from the same mark today and this is also a much weaker race than the one she contested at Southwell.

In a wide-open finale, A La Francaise gets the vote to open her account at the eleventh attempt.

No. 3 (1) A La Francaise SBK 5/2 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY: Basholo is a big player

Basholo - 15:30 Hamilton

Basholo was a bit disappointing over this course and distance on her penultimate start, but she bounced back with a good third at Newcastle last time, keeping on well to be beaten less than a length.

She is only 1 lb higher in the weights today and this will be just her fourth start over five furlongs.

Basholo seems to be getting the hang of sprinting and rates a very solid selection to register her second victory of the season.