A Hamilton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Hamilton NAP - 17:10 - Back Barrolo

No. 1 (5) Barrolo SBK 13/8 EXC 2.76 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 68

Barrolo started from a low base but he has proved a different proposition since sent handicapping this season, recording his fourth win of the year in a mile and a quarter handicap at Newmarket two starts back.

He could only finish third at Newcastle last time, but he shaped better than the bare result, on his all-weather debut, not well placed in a steadily-run affair and the gaps not coming when he needed them. The feeling is that Barrolo remains on a good mark and is fancied to quickly resume winning ways.

Back Barrolo @ 13/82.62 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Hamilton Next Best - 16:00 - Back Love Lies

No. 3 (5) Love Lies (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 78

Love Lies caught the eye on her debut at Salisbury in July and she has improved as expected since to win her last two starts.

She avoided any trouble in running and also looked more professional when opening her account at Ayr and she followed up under a penalty in straightforward fashion at Newcastle 16 days ago.

Love Lies should have even more to offer now handicapping and an opening mark of 78 may prove lenient.

Back Love Lies @ 13/82.62 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Hamilton Each Way - 16:35 - Back Mighty Gurkha

No. 1 (3) Mighty Gurkha (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 72

Mighty Gurkha belatedly took advantage of a drop in the weights in some style at Leicester in June, bounding clear of his rivals in a good time.

He wasn't at his best at Kempton two weeks ago, but he finds himself in a less-competitive event now and he has it in him to quickly bounce back.

It is worth remembering he was a Group 3 winner as a juvenile and he looks a big price with that in mind.