NAP

Hamilton - 16:20 - Back Arranmore

No. 1 (4) Arranmore SBK 2/1 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Arranmore was rated much higher than his current mark at his peak, but he endured a low-key 2022 for David O'Meara, and as a result he has tumbled in the weights.

He fared much better on his first start since undergoing a breathing operation on his return from eight months off at Thirsk 11 days ago, though, ridden a little too aggressively on that occasion, going clear early in the straight and headed in the final 50 yards. He is entitled to have come on for that outing and, in a less-competitive race now, and on just his third start for this yard, he may take a bit of stopping.

NEXT BEST

Hamilton - 15:20 - Back Lord Abama

No. 4 (1) Lord Abama (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.22 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 69

Lord Abama remains a maiden, but he is generally a very consistent sort, and he proved better than ever when runner-up at Carlisle last time with cheekpieces refitted.

He was unlucky to bump into a thriving rival who was well handicapped on the pick of is form that day, staying on well from the rear and only just failing, beaten just a neck. Lord Abama pulled clear of the remainder, so it is worth taking a positive view of the form, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid from the same mark.