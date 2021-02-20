- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III, USA
- Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 11lbs
- OR: -
US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park on Saturday
A near miss for Nick Shiambouros yesterday. Nick hopes for better luck with two selections from Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park...
"I think she is set for a productive year, and has the potential to go to the very top"
Back Mrs. Danvers Race 11 at 4.57/2 in the 22:16 at Gulfstream Park
Will E Sutton to graduate
Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Will E Sutton
Will E Sutton is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This $1m yearling purchase finished a distant fourth on debut to Atlantic Road in a similar event over seven furlongs. He made a three- wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. Trainer Jonathan Thomas stated beforehand that he may need the run and was right. He is by Curlin and is out of the talented mare Yes Liz, so will get better with time. His work tab is strong and am expecting a much improved effort. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.
Mrs. Danvers the boss
Race 11 22:16 Gulfstream Park - Mrs. Danvers
I have been waiting for Mrs. Danvers to run in this Grade 3 on the main track for a while.
This gifted filly put in a huge effort when beating Ice Princess at Aqueduct last November. She made most of the running and drew right away in the closing stages. This was a career best for this well related daughter of Tapit.
Trainer Shug McGaughey has been working her steadily in the Florida sun and looks ready to do herself justice. I think she is set for a productive year, and has the potential to go to the very top. This is a competitive race so recommend backing her at 4.57/2 on the Sportsbook.
New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall -3.18
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 8
Returned: 3
Recommended bets
Aque (US) 20th Feb (R5 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Saturday 20 February, 8.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Frosted Indian
|Exalted Charm
|Sono Grato
|Good Culture
|Run Smitty Run
|I Am The Law
|Will E Sutton
|Lemon Drop Road
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today