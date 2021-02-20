To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park on Saturday

Mrs Danvers Aqueduct
Today's best bet Mrs. Danvers runs at Gulfstream Park

A near miss for Nick Shiambouros yesterday. Nick hopes for better luck with two selections from Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park...

"I think she is set for a productive year, and has the potential to go to the very top"

Back Mrs. Danvers Race 11 at 4.57/2 in the 22:16 at Gulfstream Park

Will E Sutton to graduate

Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Will E Sutton

Will E Sutton is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This $1m yearling purchase finished a distant fourth on debut to Atlantic Road in a similar event over seven furlongs. He made a three- wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. Trainer Jonathan Thomas stated beforehand that he may need the run and was right. He is by Curlin and is out of the talented mare Yes Liz, so will get better with time. His work tab is strong and am expecting a much improved effort. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Mrs. Danvers the boss

Race 11 22:16 Gulfstream Park - Mrs. Danvers

I have been waiting for Mrs. Danvers to run in this Grade 3 on the main track for a while.

This gifted filly put in a huge effort when beating Ice Princess at Aqueduct last November. She made most of the running and drew right away in the closing stages. This was a career best for this well related daughter of Tapit.

Trainer Shug McGaughey has been working her steadily in the Florida sun and looks ready to do herself justice. I think she is set for a productive year, and has the potential to go to the very top. This is a competitive race so recommend backing her at 4.57/2 on the Sportsbook.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall -3.18

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…


Staked: 8
Returned: 3

