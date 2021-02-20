US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Aqueduct and Gulfstream Park on Saturday

Will E Sutton to graduate

Race 5 20:20 Aqueduct - Will E Sutton

Will E Sutton is my idea of the winner of this interesting Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This $1m yearling purchase finished a distant fourth on debut to Atlantic Road in a similar event over seven furlongs. He made a three- wide move at the entrance to the straight, but weakened out of contention when the pace lifted. Trainer Jonathan Thomas stated beforehand that he may need the run and was right. He is by Curlin and is out of the talented mare Yes Liz, so will get better with time. His work tab is strong and am expecting a much improved effort. Anything around his Morning Line price of 3.02/1 will do.

Mrs. Danvers the boss

Race 11 22:16 Gulfstream Park - Mrs. Danvers

I have been waiting for Mrs. Danvers to run in this Grade 3 on the main track for a while.

This gifted filly put in a huge effort when beating Ice Princess at Aqueduct last November. She made most of the running and drew right away in the closing stages. This was a career best for this well related daughter of Tapit.

No. 7 (7) Mrs Danvers (Usa) Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III, USA

Jockey: Jose L. Ortiz

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Trainer Shug McGaughey has been working her steadily in the Florida sun and looks ready to do herself justice. I think she is set for a productive year, and has the potential to go to the very top. This is a competitive race so recommend backing her at 4.57/2 on the Sportsbook.