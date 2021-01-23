US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Gulfstream Park and Aqueduct on Saturday
Nick Shiambouros is back with a selection from Aqueduct and one from the $3m Pegasus Invitational at Gulfstream Park...
"The slightly longer trip should not pose a problem and will be surprised if he is beaten"
Back Knicks Go 2pts Race 12 at 6/4 in the 22:44 at Gulfstream Park
Maracuja to take opener
Race 1 17:20 Aqueduct - Maracuja
Maracuja should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This well related filly caught the eye on debut when finishing second to R Working Girl in a similar event last month. She made a strong four wide move at the entrance to the straight, and nearly overhauled the winner in the dying strides. This was a super first effort and significant improvement is expected. Trainer Rob Atras is having a solid meeting with a 14% strike rate. Atras has a better record in sprints, posting a healthy 21% strike rate. This is a competitive race, but she is the big improver. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Go Knicks Go
Race 12 22:44 Gulfstream Park - Knicks Go
Knicks Go is my idea of the winner of this $3m race on the main track.
This smart performer was most impressive when beating Jesus' Team in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Keeneland last November. He set blistering fractions, but found plenty inside the final furlong and was geared down to win with plenty in hand. This was one of the best performances of the year in my opinion. Trainer Brad Cox has given him a nice break and has been working brilliantly ahead of this assignment. Regular rider Joel Rosario is an outstanding judge of pace, and knows he has enough speed to clear the field. The slightly longer trip should not pose a problem and will be surprised if he is beaten. I have backed him at his current price of 6/4 on the Sportsbook.
