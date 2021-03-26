US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Gulfstream Park on Saturday

Always Shopping a bargain price

Race 13 21:55 Gulfstream Park - Always Shopping

Always Shopping should make her presence felt in this Grade 3 on the turf course.

This classy mare beat Delta's Kingdom in a similar event over this course in January. She made a quick move at the entrance to the straight and won going away. This was a stellar effort, and her third course win in four attempts. She is an uncomplicated ride, and has the form in the book to take this. Trainer Todd Pletcher has had another productive winter meeting in South Florida with 54 winners and a 25% strike rate. The 13/8 on the Sportsbook is more than fair.

Greatest Honour to take Florida Derby

Race 14 22:40 Gulfstream Park - Greatest Honour

Greatest Honour is taken to win this historic race on the main track.

This well related son of Tapit beat Drain the Clock in the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth over this course last month. He looked in trouble at the entrance to the straight, but made relentless progress inside the final furlong and was going away at the finish. This was an excellent effort, and will be suited by the slightly longer trip. Jockey Jose Ortiz should have him positioned just off the leaders, before pouncing in the straight. With the defection of Life is Good, the Kentucky Derby looks wide open and this talented colt can book his ticket with a victory. At present he is trading at 11/8 on the Sportsbook.