Randox Grand National

17:15 Aintree, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/ Mark Walsh)

Has come alive in this race for the last two years, arguably unlucky not to win when third in 2021 and finding only Noble Yeats too good 12 months ago, briefly looking like the winner at the last. Warmed up with a smooth success from Velvet Elvis at Navan last month but is 8 lb higher than when runner-up in last year's edition.

2. Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins/ Sean Bowen)

Proved money well spent when belying chasing inexperience to take this 12 months ago from Any Second Now, showing bags of stamina to overhaul that one to become the first winning seven-year-old since 1940. Has improved further this term, finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, but is 19 lb higher in the weights this year.

3. Galvin (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)

Tough and genuine performer with a good Cheltenham Festival record, and ran well when second to a stablemate with an even better one in Delta Work on his first go in a cross-country race last month. Has to meet that one on 7 lb worse terms here though. Davy Russell, seeking a third National win, is in the saddle.

4. Fury Road (Gordon Elliott/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Very smart on his day but hard to catch right. His third to Galopin des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup in February reads well, though, and he may appreciate this much stiffer test on a belated start in a handicap having been caught out in the Ryanair last time. One of eight runners in the line-up for Gordon Elliott.

5. The Big Dog (Peter Fahey/ Aidan Coleman)

Big improver in the autumn, winning a couple of valuable three-mile handicap chases in Ireland before finishing a fine third in the Welsh National. Took an uncharacteristic fall in the Irish Gold Cup last time which is hardly the ideal preparation, but otherwise he's one of the more likely types.

6. Capodanno (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Second-season chaser who has gone well in big fields. Won a Grade 1 novice chase over an extended three miles at Punchestown last spring from Lifetime Ambition and Fury Road. Pleasing comeback at Gowran in February and looks like he has the required stamina for this. Big run could be on the way.

7. Delta Work (Gordon Elliott/ Keith Donoghue)

Last year's Grand National third won the Cross Country Chase for the second year running at Cheltenham last month, seeing off Galvin having denied National hero Tiger Roll 12 months earlier. It was a big effort from him from a 1 lb higher mark in the 2022 Grand National having made early mistakes and he'll be sharper this time. Big player.

No. 7 Delta Work (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 159

8. Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball/ Jonathan Burke)

Won the preceding handicap on this card 12 months ago and was a good third in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby on his return. Quiet since but has likely had this as his target (should stay long distances). Has had a breathing operation.

9. Lifetime Ambition (Jessica Harrington/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Good jumper who took pretty well to these fences in the Grand Sefton in November before chasing home The Big Dog in the Troytown at Navan. Well held since (over hurdles latest) and is a doubtful stayer. Others preferred.

10. Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins/ Michael O'Sullivan)

Very lightly raced for an 11-year-old and has proved better than ever back from 33 months off this term, relishing the slog through the Gowran mud as he edged out Dunboyne in the Thyestes in January. Better than the result at Fairyhouse since but wouldn't be sure to take to these fences. Excellent young rider up.

11. Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott/ Harry Cobden)

Gordon Elliott-trained grey who led for a long way in the Thyestes won by Carefully Selected before scoring himself for the first time in two years at Punchestown eight weeks ago. Didn't get home in the 2021 Irish National or in this 12 months ago (eighth off 5 lb lower).

12. Longhouse Poet (Martin Brassil/ JJ Slevin)

Warmed up nicely for a second crack at this when returning to winning ways at Down Royal last month, beating Roi Mage. Took to the course really well last year but finished held in sixth having proved far too keen. Same mark and will clearly need to settle better.

13. Gaillard du Mesnil (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Very smart grey who was third in last year's Irish National and proved all stamina when landing the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month. Not always fluent there, though, and did have quite a hard race. One of four for Willie Mullins who has won this just once, in 2005.

14. Darasso (Joseph O'Brien/ Luke Dempsey)

Admirable dual purpose performer who was third in the Kerry National in September and scored at Thurles in December. Well beaten the last twice, though, and looks up against it on his first go in a marathon handicap.

15. Le Milos (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)

Has improved further for his new yard this term, winning a hot Newbury handicap chase in November (Corach Rambler fourth) and shaping best in second on first run since at Kelso six weeks ago, sent for home earlier than ideal. Had a hard race there but is very much the type who'll take well to this test.

No. 15 Le Milos SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 152

16. Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott/ Adrian Heskin)

Very smart staying chaser on his day but is a weak finisher, running a tame race at Cheltenham last month. Held in ninth from a similar mark in this last year and hard to fancy. Usual headgear removed.

17. The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)

Smart novice chaser in 2020/21 but firmly back on track this term with good seconds in a valuable Haydock handicap and the Welsh National, jumping a lot better than usual at Chepstow. Never got going in the Ultima at Cheltenham but might have needed it after 11 weeks off. Stronger headgear goes on.

18. Cape Gentleman (Shark Hanlon/ Jody McGarvey)

Smart chaser at his best and took a step back in the right direction on his second start for this yard when behind Velvet Elvis at Fairyhouse 10 weeks ago. Never raced beyond three miles, though (all wins over shorter) and he has plenty on his plate.

19. Roi Mage (Patrick Griffin/ Felix de Giles)

Eight-time winning chaser who struck for new yard at Down Royal last spring. Second to Longhouse Poet when bidding for the repeat four weeks ago and plenty of others have stronger claims given he's prone to mistakes.

20. Diol Ker (Noel Meade/ Kieren Buckley)

Has proved well suited to the demands of large-field staying handicaps, winning the Leinster National last season and going close in a valuable contest at Leopardstown over Christmas. Not so good at Punchestown since, though, and has work to do up in trip.

21. A Wave Of The Sea (Joseph O'Brien/ Shane Fitzgerald)

All his wins have come over much shorter and he ran a shocker for the third year running at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Very hard to fancy upped markedly in trip.

22. Minella Trump (Donald McCain/ Theo Gillard)

The winningmost horse of last season (won eight of his nine starts at up to three miles, mostly in small-field contests). Should have come on for his first run in 10 months at Bangor three weeks ago but doesn't look well enough handicapped to take this for 2011's winning trainer.

23. Vanillier (Gavin Cromwell/ Sean Flanagan)

Grade 1 hurdles winner over three miles and ran an eye-catching race in a Grade 3 chase at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, closing all the way behind the classy Kemboy without being not knocked about. Should stay this far and if keeping the mistakes down he could go well.

No. 23 Vanillier (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 147

24. Velvet Elvis (Tom Gibney/ Darragh O'Keeffe)

Made all at Fairyhouse in February and produced a fair run when second behind Any Second Now at Navan four weeks ago. However, he has stamina to prove here (finished tired in last year's Irish National) and it is hard to see him in the shake up.

25. Ain't That A Shame (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Was shaping up well this season before opening his account over fences in a beginners' chase in the mud at Gowran Park five weeks ago, readily coming clear despite a couple of mistakes. Could have a bigger effort in the locker now contesting a marathon handicap and one to note under 2021-winning rider Rachael Blackmore.

26. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)

Leaped into favouritism for this with a second successive win in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, idling late having quickened smartly to lead. Is 10 lb well-in here and his yard won this with One For Arthur in 2017. Obvious chance if he doesn't get too far back.

No. 26 Corach Rambler (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 146

27. Enjoy d'Allen (Ciaran Murphy/ Simon Torrens)

Dual winning chaser who got no further than the first in this last year having been purchased by top owner, and he's been well held since, going with little fluency at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago. Tongue tie back on.

28. Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Has his quirks (has refused to race) but also a ton of ability, placed in valuable staying handicap chases the last twice with his effort flattening out as he wandered badly on the run-in in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month. Will stay and has it in him to run a huge race if taking to the test.

29. Mister Coffey (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Talented but rather frustrating performer who was placed again at the Cheltenham Festival when third to Gaillard du Mesnil in the NH Chase, wilting from two out. Didn't take to these fences in last year's Topham and, with his stamina doubts, he's unlikely to be Nicky Henderson's first winner in this.

30. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)

Hard to predict but was runner-up in the Kim Muir two years ago and won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on his return last season. Jumped well but had a hard race on his return at Haydock and bombed out behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham. Trainer and owners have enjoyed success in this over the years.

31. Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson/ Ryan Mania)

Close second in the mud over these fences in the 2021 Becher but has shown patchy form since and was well held again (lost a shoe) after four months off/another breathing operation at Kelso three weeks ago. Cheekpieces go on and he should stay this far. Jockey rode the 66/1-winner of this in 2013.

32. Gabby's Cross (Henry de Bromhead/ Peter Carberry)

Won handicap chase at Galway last summer and has been shaping up well in good races this season, finishing with running left at Naas five weeks ago. Rachael Blackmore switches to stablemate Ain't That A Shame but he should stay and it would be unwise to dismiss.

33. Recite A Prayer (Willie Mullins/Jack Foley)

Won the Killarney National last spring and posted good efforts at Listowel/Clonmel in the autumn. Well beaten over these fences in the Becher and at Leopardstown in December, though, and looks down the Willie Mullins' pecking order back from a break.

34. Eva's Oskar (Tim Vaughan/ Alan Johns)

Likeable chaser who has improved since the visor went on, scoring at Cheltenham in December and doing enough to prove himself over this sort of trip when fourth in the Eider at Newcastle seven weeks ago. Tongue tie goes on and probably only minor place claims.

35. Our Power (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Improving and likeable chaser who won valuable three-mle handicaps at Ascot and Kempton four months apart this term, jumping soundly and holding on gamely seven weeks ago. Done well to get a run as a progressive sort (due to be 4 lb higher in the future) and well in the mix if he stays.

No. 35 Our Power (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Sam Thomas

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 143

36. Dunboyne (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Tudor)

Got off the mark over fences in the Gowran mud in November and went close behind Carefully Selected in the valuable Thyestes Handicap there in January. Kept on from a long way back in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month and sterner headgear is tried upped markedly in trip now.

37. Francky du Berlais (Peter Bowen/ Ben Jones)

Notched up a second win in the valuable Summer Plate at Market Rasen last summer. Looked energised by step up to a marathon trip in the cross country race at Cheltenham in January and shaped well again on that course last month (might have hung on for third if finishing). Could go well for a long way.

38. Fortescue (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent)

Useful chaser who relished the emphasis on stamina when landing a listed handicap over three miles at Ascot on heavy ground last season. Hasn't taken to this course in two tries, though, never going well from the third in this last year and looking laboured in the Becher in December. Different headgear here but is hard to fancy.

39. Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley/ Adam Wedge)

Struck again over the cross country fences at Cheltenham in January but struggled once more behind Delta Work there last month and this is even tougher from out of the weights under a change of rider.

40. Born By The Sea (Paul Gilligan/ Philip Enright)

Useful handicap chaser at his best but has failed to figure (albeit faced with stiff tasks) on his last four starts and would be a surprising winner from out of the weights.