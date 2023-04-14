</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-newcastle-in-form-strikers-can-land-8/1-bet-builder-130423-719.html">Aston Villa v Newcastle: In-form strikers can land 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-this-weekend-priced-from-11-10-to-a-14-1-bet-builde-130423-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets this weekend priced from 11/10 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-norwich-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-riverside-110423-766.html">Middlesbrough v Norwich: Entertainment expected at The Riverside</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-free-bet-offers-extra-places-a-rachael-blackmore-superboosts-and-more-for-the-big-day-at-aintree-140423-205.html">Grand National 2023: Free bet offers, extra places and a Rachael Blackmore Superboost for the big day at Aintree </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/">Racecards</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-festival-2023-betting-guide-antepost-tips-and-everything-you-need-to-know-060423-200.html">Grand National Festival 2023: Everything you need to know in our must-see guide</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-3-runners-aint-that-a-shame-the-headline-runner-on-grand-national-saturday-130423-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 3 Runners: Ain't That A Shame the headline runner on Grand National Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-in-play-tips--big-drifter-lowry-added-to-the-portfolio-130423-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hovland out in front again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/lucknow-super-giants-v-punjab-kings-tips-punjab-top-bat-options-at-big-prices-140423-206.html">Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings Tips: Punjab top bat options at big prices </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-first-t20-tips-hosts-can-rack-up-the-runs-130423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand First T20 Tips: Hosts can rack up the runs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-finishers-to-make-hay-at-eden-gardens-120423-171.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Finishers to make hay at Eden Gardens</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-5-tips-wide-open-tournament-after-djokovic-exit-140423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day 5 Tips: Wide open tournament after Djokovic exit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-four-tips-rublev-price-attractive-against-khachanov-130423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Four Tips: Rublev price attractive against Khachanov</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-three-tips-continue-to-oppose-zverev-with-bautista-agut-undervalued-120423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Three Tips: Continue to oppose Zverev with Bautista-Agut undervalued</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/">Racing...Only Bettor</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414732 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414732 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414732={pID:"5414732",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414732:window.ftClick_5414732,ftExpTrack_5414732:window.ftExpTrack_5414732,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414732PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414732); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414732PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414732"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414732;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414732PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414732.GTimeout);ft5414732PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414736 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414736 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414736={pID:"5414736",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414736:window.ftClick_5414736,ftExpTrack_5414736:window.ftExpTrack_5414736,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414736PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414736); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414736PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414736"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414736;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600RacingStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414736PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414736.GTimeout);ft5414736PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Grand National.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Grand National Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/racing-only-bettor/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Thumbnail_RacingOnlyBettor_16x9 copyv2.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Racing...Only Bettor</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Grand National Runners - Timeform's expert guide to all 40 horses in the 2023 Grand National</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tf-tips/">TF Tips</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-14">14 April 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Grand National Runners - Timeform's expert guide to all 40 horses in the 2023 Grand National", "name": "Grand National Runners - Timeform's expert guide to all 40 horses in the 2023 Grand National", "description": "Timeform bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/grand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/grand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-14T16:44:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-14T17:51:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Timeform bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. Randox Grand National 17:15 Aintree, Saturday Live on ITV 1. Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/ Mark Walsh) Has come alive in this race for the last two years, arguably unlucky not to win when third in 2021 and finding only Noble Yeats too good 12 months ago, briefly looking like the winner at the last. Warmed up with a smooth success from Velvet Elvis at Navan last month but is 8 lb higher than when runner-up in last year's edition. 2. Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins/ Sean Bowen) Proved money well spent when belying chasing inexperience to take this 12 months ago from Any Second Now, showing bags of stamina to overhaul that one to become the first winning seven-year-old since 1940. Has improved further this term, finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, but is 19 lb higher in the weights this year. 3. Galvin (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell) Tough and genuine performer with a good Cheltenham Festival record, and ran well when second to a stablemate with an even better one in Delta Work on his first go in a cross-country race last month. Has to meet that one on 7 lb worse terms here though. Davy Russell, seeking a third National win, is in the saddle. 4. Fury Road (Gordon Elliott/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr) Very smart on his day but hard to catch right. His third to Galopin des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup in February reads well, though, and he may appreciate this much stiffer test on a belated start in a handicap having been caught out in the Ryanair last time. One of eight runners in the line-up for Gordon Elliott. 5. The Big Dog (Peter Fahey/ Aidan Coleman) Big improver in the autumn, winning a couple of valuable three-mile handicap chases in Ireland before finishing a fine third in the Welsh National. Took an uncharacteristic fall in the Irish Gold Cup last time which is hardly the ideal preparation, but otherwise he's one of the more likely types. 6. Capodanno (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins) Second-season chaser who has gone well in big fields. Won a Grade 1 novice chase over an extended three miles at Punchestown last spring from Lifetime Ambition and Fury Road. Pleasing comeback at Gowran in February and looks like he has the required stamina for this. Big run could be on the way. 7. Delta Work (Gordon Elliott/ Keith Donoghue) Last year's Grand National third won the Cross Country Chase for the second year running at Cheltenham last month, seeing off Galvin having denied National hero Tiger Roll 12 months earlier. It was a big effort from him from a 1 lb higher mark in the 2022 Grand National having made early mistakes and he'll be sharper this time. Big player. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#delta-work-fr] 8. Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball/ Jonathan Burke) Won the preceding handicap on this card 12 months ago and was a good third in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby on his return. Quiet since but has likely had this as his target (should stay long distances). Has had a breathing operation. 9. Lifetime Ambition (Jessica Harrington/ Sean O'Keeffe) Good jumper who took pretty well to these fences in the Grand Sefton in November before chasing home The Big Dog in the Troytown at Navan. Well held since (over hurdles latest) and is a doubtful stayer. Others preferred. 10. Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins/ Michael O'Sullivan) Very lightly raced for an 11-year-old and has proved better than ever back from 33 months off this term, relishing the slog through the Gowran mud as he edged out Dunboyne in the Thyestes in January. Better than the result at Fairyhouse since but wouldn't be sure to take to these fences. Excellent young rider up. 11. Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott/ Harry Cobden) Gordon Elliott-trained grey who led for a long way in the Thyestes won by Carefully Selected before scoring himself for the first time in two years at Punchestown eight weeks ago. Didn't get home in the 2021 Irish National or in this 12 months ago (eighth off 5 lb lower). 12. Longhouse Poet (Martin Brassil/ JJ Slevin) Warmed up nicely for a second crack at this when returning to winning ways at Down Royal last month, beating Roi Mage. Took to the course really well last year but finished held in sixth having proved far too keen. Same mark and will clearly need to settle better. 13. Gaillard du Mesnil (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend) Very smart grey who was third in last year's Irish National and proved all stamina when landing the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month. Not always fluent there, though, and did have quite a hard race. One of four for Willie Mullins who has won this just once, in 2005. 14. Darasso (Joseph O'Brien/ Luke Dempsey) Admirable dual purpose performer who was third in the Kerry National in September and scored at Thurles in December. Well beaten the last twice, though, and looks up against it on his first go in a marathon handicap. 15. Le Milos (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton) Has improved further for his new yard this term, winning a hot Newbury handicap chase in November (Corach Rambler fourth) and shaping best in second on first run since at Kelso six weeks ago, sent for home earlier than ideal. Had a hard race there but is very much the type who'll take well to this test. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#le-milos] 16. Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott/ Adrian Heskin) Very smart staying chaser on his day but is a weak finisher, running a tame race at Cheltenham last month. Held in ninth from a similar mark in this last year and hard to fancy. Usual headgear removed. 17. The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell) Smart novice chaser in 2020/21 but firmly back on track this term with good seconds in a valuable Haydock handicap and the Welsh National, jumping a lot better than usual at Chepstow. Never got going in the Ultima at Cheltenham but might have needed it after 11 weeks off. Stronger headgear goes on. 18. Cape Gentleman (Shark Hanlon/ Jody McGarvey) Smart chaser at his best and took a step back in the right direction on his second start for this yard when behind Velvet Elvis at Fairyhouse 10 weeks ago. Never raced beyond three miles, though (all wins over shorter) and he has plenty on his plate. 19. Roi Mage (Patrick Griffin/ Felix de Giles) Eight-time winning chaser who struck for new yard at Down Royal last spring. Second to Longhouse Poet when bidding for the repeat four weeks ago and plenty of others have stronger claims given he's prone to mistakes. 20. Diol Ker (Noel Meade/ Kieren Buckley) Has proved well suited to the demands of large-field staying handicaps, winning the Leinster National last season and going close in a valuable contest at Leopardstown over Christmas. Not so good at Punchestown since, though, and has work to do up in trip. 21. A Wave Of The Sea (Joseph O'Brien/ Shane Fitzgerald) All his wins have come over much shorter and he ran a shocker for the third year running at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Very hard to fancy upped markedly in trip. 22. Minella Trump (Donald McCain/ Theo Gillard) The winningmost horse of last season (won eight of his nine starts at up to three miles, mostly in small-field contests). Should have come on for his first run in 10 months at Bangor three weeks ago but doesn't look well enough handicapped to take this for 2011's winning trainer. 23. Vanillier (Gavin Cromwell/ Sean Flanagan) Grade 1 hurdles winner over three miles and ran an eye-catching race in a Grade 3 chase at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, closing all the way behind the classy Kemboy without being not knocked about. Should stay this far and if keeping the mistakes down he could go well. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#vanillier-fr] 24. Velvet Elvis (Tom Gibney/ Darragh O'Keeffe) Made all at Fairyhouse in February and produced a fair run when second behind Any Second Now at Navan four weeks ago. However, he has stamina to prove here (finished tired in last year's Irish National) and it is hard to see him in the shake up. 25. Ain't That A Shame (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore) Was shaping up well this season before opening his account over fences in a beginners' chase in the mud at Gowran Park five weeks ago, readily coming clear despite a couple of mistakes. Could have a bigger effort in the locker now contesting a marathon handicap and one to note under 2021-winning rider Rachael Blackmore. 26. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox) Leaped into favouritism for this with a second successive win in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, idling late having quickened smartly to lead. Is 10 lb well-in here and his yard won this with One For Arthur in 2017. Obvious chance if he doesn't get too far back. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#corach-rambler-ire] 27. Enjoy d'Allen (Ciaran Murphy/ Simon Torrens) Dual winning chaser who got no further than the first in this last year having been purchased by top owner, and he's been well held since, going with little fluency at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago. Tongue tie back on. 28. Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes) Has his quirks (has refused to race) but also a ton of ability, placed in valuable staying handicap chases the last twice with his effort flattening out as he wandered badly on the run-in in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month. Will stay and has it in him to run a huge race if taking to the test. 29. Mister Coffey (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville) Talented but rather frustrating performer who was placed again at the Cheltenham Festival when third to Gaillard du Mesnil in the NH Chase, wilting from two out. Didn't take to these fences in last year's Topham and, with his stamina doubts, he's unlikely to be Nicky Henderson's first winner in this. 30. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch) Hard to predict but was runner-up in the Kim Muir two years ago and won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on his return last season. Jumped well but had a hard race on his return at Haydock and bombed out behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham. Trainer and owners have enjoyed success in this over the years. 31. Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson/ Ryan Mania) Close second in the mud over these fences in the 2021 Becher but has shown patchy form since and was well held again (lost a shoe) after four months off/another breathing operation at Kelso three weeks ago. Cheekpieces go on and he should stay this far. Jockey rode the 66/1-winner of this in 2013. 32. Gabby's Cross (Henry de Bromhead/ Peter Carberry) Won handicap chase at Galway last summer and has been shaping up well in good races this season, finishing with running left at Naas five weeks ago. Rachael Blackmore switches to stablemate Ain't That A Shame but he should stay and it would be unwise to dismiss. 33. Recite A Prayer (Willie Mullins/Jack Foley) Won the Killarney National last spring and posted good efforts at Listowel/Clonmel in the autumn. Well beaten over these fences in the Becher and at Leopardstown in December, though, and looks down the Willie Mullins' pecking order back from a break. 34. Eva's Oskar (Tim Vaughan/ Alan Johns) Likeable chaser who has improved since the visor went on, scoring at Cheltenham in December and doing enough to prove himself over this sort of trip when fourth in the Eider at Newcastle seven weeks ago. Tongue tie goes on and probably only minor place claims. 35. Our Power (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies) Improving and likeable chaser who won valuable three-mle handicaps at Ascot and Kempton four months apart this term, jumping soundly and holding on gamely seven weeks ago. Done well to get a run as a progressive sort (due to be 4 lb higher in the future) and well in the mix if he stays. [raceEntry:https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#our-power-ire] 36. Dunboyne (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Tudor) Got off the mark over fences in the Gowran mud in November and went close behind Carefully Selected in the valuable Thyestes Handicap there in January. Kept on from a long way back in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month and sterner headgear is tried upped markedly in trip now. 37. Francky du Berlais (Peter Bowen/ Ben Jones) Notched up a second win in the valuable Summer Plate at Market Rasen last summer. Looked energised by step up to a marathon trip in the cross country race at Cheltenham in January and shaped well again on that course last month (might have hung on for third if finishing). Could go well for a long way. 38. Fortescue (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent) Useful chaser who relished the emphasis on stamina when landing a listed handicap over three miles at Ascot on heavy ground last season. Hasn't taken to this course in two tries, though, never going well from the third in this last year and looking laboured in the Becher in December. Different headgear here but is hard to fancy. 39. Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley/ Adam Wedge) Struck again over the cross country fences at Cheltenham in January but struggled once more behind Delta Work there last month and this is even tougher from out of the weights under a change of rider. 40. Born By The Sea (Paul Gilligan/ Philip Enright) Useful handicap chaser at his best but has failed to figure (albeit faced with stiff tasks) on his last four starts and would be a surprising winner from out of the weights.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "TF Tips", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tf_tips" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Grand National - 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Runners in the Grand National"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">There are 40 runners set to go to post in the Grand National</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Grand%20National%20Runners%20-%20Timeform%27s%20expert%20guide%20to%20all%2040%20horses%20in%20the%202023%20Grand%20National&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html&text=Grand%20National%20Runners%20-%20Timeform%27s%20expert%20guide%20to%20all%2040%20horses%20in%20the%202023%20Grand%20National" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Timeform bring you their runner-by-runner guide and 1-2-3 verdict for the Grand National at Aintree on Saturday.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"...it was a big effort from him from a 1 lb higher mark in the 2022 Grand National..."</p> <p>Timeform on Delta Work</p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008">Randox Grand National</a><br> <strong>17:15 Aintree, Saturday</strong><br> Live on ITV<p><strong>1. Any Second Now (Ted Walsh/ Mark Walsh)</strong><br> Has come alive in this race for the last two years, arguably unlucky not to win when third in 2021 and finding only Noble Yeats too good 12 months ago, briefly looking like the winner at the last. Warmed up with a smooth success from Velvet Elvis at Navan last month but is 8 lb higher than when runner-up in last year's edition.</p><p><strong>2. Noble Yeats (Emmet Mullins/ Sean Bowen)</strong><br> Proved money well spent when belying chasing inexperience to take this 12 months ago from Any Second Now, showing bags of stamina to overhaul that one to become the first winning seven-year-old since 1940. Has improved further this term, finishing fourth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time, but is 19 lb higher in the weights this year.</p><p><strong>3. Galvin (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)</strong><br> Tough and genuine performer with a good Cheltenham Festival record, and ran well when second to a stablemate with an even better one in Delta Work on his first go in a cross-country race last month. Has to meet that one on 7 lb worse terms here though. Davy Russell, seeking a third National win, is in the saddle.</p><p><strong>4. Fury Road (Gordon Elliott/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)</strong><br> Very smart on his day but hard to catch right. His third to Galopin des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup in February reads well, though, and he may appreciate this much stiffer test on a belated start in a handicap having been caught out in the Ryanair last time. One of eight runners in the line-up for Gordon Elliott.</p><p><strong>5. The Big Dog (Peter Fahey/ Aidan Coleman)</strong><br> Big improver in the autumn, winning a couple of valuable three-mile handicap chases in Ireland before finishing a fine third in the Welsh National. Took an uncharacteristic fall in the Irish Gold Cup last time which is hardly the ideal preparation, but otherwise he's one of the more likely types.</p><p><strong>6. Capodanno (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)</strong><br> Second-season chaser who has gone well in big fields. Won a Grade 1 novice chase over an extended three miles at Punchestown last spring from Lifetime Ambition and Fury Road. Pleasing comeback at Gowran in February and looks like he has the required stamina for this. Big run could be on the way.</p><p><strong>7. Delta Work (Gordon Elliott/ Keith Donoghue)</strong><br> Last year's Grand National third won the Cross Country Chase for the second year running at Cheltenham last month, seeing off Galvin having denied National hero Tiger Roll 12 months earlier. It was a big effort from him from a 1 lb higher mark in the 2022 Grand National having made early mistakes and he'll be sharper this time. Big player.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="delta-work-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#delta-work-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>7 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/delta-work-fr/000000449501/">Delta Work (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00034822A.png" alt="Gigginstown House Stud silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=12941231&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">9/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gordon-elliott-ireland/000000042535/">Gordon Elliott, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/keith-donoghue/000000013413/">Keith Donoghue</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 159</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>8. Sam Brown (Anthony Honeyball/ Jonathan Burke)</strong><br> Won the preceding handicap on this card 12 months ago and was a good third in the Charlie Hall at Wetherby on his return. Quiet since but has likely had this as his target (should stay long distances). Has had a breathing operation.</p><p><strong>9. Lifetime Ambition (Jessica Harrington/ Sean O'Keeffe)</strong><br> Good jumper who took pretty well to these fences in the Grand Sefton in November before chasing home The Big Dog in the Troytown at Navan. Well held since (over hurdles latest) and is a doubtful stayer. Others preferred.</p><p><strong>10. Carefully Selected (Willie Mullins/ Michael O'Sullivan)</strong><br> Very lightly raced for an 11-year-old and has proved better than ever back from 33 months off this term, relishing the slog through the Gowran mud as he edged out Dunboyne in the Thyestes in January. Better than the result at Fairyhouse since but wouldn't be sure to take to these fences. Excellent young rider up.</p><p><strong>11. Coko Beach (Gordon Elliott/ Harry Cobden)</strong><br> Gordon Elliott-trained grey who led for a long way in the Thyestes won by Carefully Selected before scoring himself for the first time in two years at Punchestown eight weeks ago. Didn't get home in the 2021 Irish National or in this 12 months ago (eighth off 5 lb lower).</p><p><strong>12. Longhouse Poet (Martin Brassil/ JJ Slevin)</strong><br> Warmed up nicely for a second crack at this when returning to winning ways at Down Royal last month, beating Roi Mage. Took to the course really well last year but finished held in sixth having proved far too keen. Same mark and will clearly need to settle better.</p><p><strong>13. Gaillard du Mesnil (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)</strong><br> Very smart grey who was third in last year's Irish National and proved all stamina when landing the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month. Not always fluent there, though, and did have quite a hard race. One of four for Willie Mullins who has won this just once, in 2005.</p><p><strong>14. Darasso (Joseph O'Brien/ Luke Dempsey)</strong><br> Admirable dual purpose performer who was third in the Kerry National in September and scored at Thurles in December. Well beaten the last twice, though, and looks up against it on his first go in a marathon handicap.</p><p><strong>15. Le Milos (Dan Skelton/ Harry Skelton)</strong><br> Has improved further for his new yard this term, winning a hot Newbury handicap chase in November (Corach Rambler fourth) and shaping best in second on first run since at Kelso six weeks ago, sent for home earlier than ideal. Had a hard race there but is very much the type who'll take well to this test.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="le-milos"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#le-milos" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>15 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/le-milos/000000484042/">Le Milos</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00875647.png" alt="The Jolly Good Partnership silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=19527838&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">23</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/dan-skelton/000000051025/">Dan Skelton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-skelton/000000010902/">Harry Skelton</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 11lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 152</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>16. Escaria Ten (Gordon Elliott/ Adrian Heskin)</strong><br> Very smart staying chaser on his day but is a weak finisher, running a tame race at Cheltenham last month. Held in ninth from a similar mark in this last year and hard to fancy. Usual headgear removed.</p><p><strong>17. The Big Breakaway (Joe Tizzard/ Brendan Powell)</strong><br> Smart novice chaser in 2020/21 but firmly back on track this term with good seconds in a valuable Haydock handicap and the Welsh National, jumping a lot better than usual at Chepstow. Never got going in the Ultima at Cheltenham but might have needed it after 11 weeks off. Stronger headgear goes on.</p><p><strong>18. Cape Gentleman (Shark Hanlon/ Jody McGarvey)</strong><br> Smart chaser at his best and took a step back in the right direction on his second start for this yard when behind Velvet Elvis at Fairyhouse 10 weeks ago. Never raced beyond three miles, though (all wins over shorter) and he has plenty on his plate.</p><p><strong>19. Roi Mage (Patrick Griffin/ Felix de Giles)</strong><br> Eight-time winning chaser who struck for new yard at Down Royal last spring. Second to Longhouse Poet when bidding for the repeat four weeks ago and plenty of others have stronger claims given he's prone to mistakes.</p><p><strong>20. Diol Ker (Noel Meade/ Kieren Buckley)</strong><br> Has proved well suited to the demands of large-field staying handicaps, winning the Leinster National last season and going close in a valuable contest at Leopardstown over Christmas. Not so good at Punchestown since, though, and has work to do up in trip.</p><p><strong>21. A Wave Of The Sea (Joseph O'Brien/ Shane Fitzgerald)</strong><br> All his wins have come over much shorter and he ran a shocker for the third year running at the Cheltenham Festival last month. Very hard to fancy upped markedly in trip.</p><p><strong>22. Minella Trump (Donald McCain/ Theo Gillard)</strong><br> The winningmost horse of last season (won eight of his nine starts at up to three miles, mostly in small-field contests). Should have come on for his first run in 10 months at Bangor three weeks ago but doesn't look well enough handicapped to take this for 2011's winning trainer.</p><p><strong>23. Vanillier (Gavin Cromwell/ Sean Flanagan)</strong><br> Grade 1 hurdles winner over three miles and ran an eye-catching race in a Grade 3 chase at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, closing all the way behind the classy Kemboy without being not knocked about. Should stay this far and if keeping the mistakes down he could go well.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="vanillier-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#vanillier-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>23 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/vanillier-fr/000000534473/">Vanillier (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00014931.png" alt="Mrs H. M. Keaveney silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=36530826&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">16/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">20</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gavin-patrick-cromwell-ireland/000000028571/">Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-flanagan/000000011765/">Sean Flanagan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 147</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>24. Velvet Elvis (Tom Gibney/ Darragh O'Keeffe)</strong><br> Made all at Fairyhouse in February and produced a fair run when second behind Any Second Now at Navan four weeks ago. However, he has stamina to prove here (finished tired in last year's Irish National) and it is hard to see him in the shake up.</p><p><strong>25. Ain't That A Shame (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)</strong><br> Was shaping up well this season before opening his account over fences in a beginners' chase in the mud at Gowran Park five weeks ago, readily coming clear despite a couple of mistakes. Could have a bigger effort in the locker now contesting a marathon handicap and one to note under 2021-winning rider Rachael Blackmore.</p><p><strong>26. Corach Rambler (Lucinda Russell/ Derek Fox)</strong><br> Leaped into favouritism for this with a second successive win in the Ultima Handicap at the Cheltenham Festival, idling late having quickened smartly to lead. Is 10 lb well-in here and his yard won this with One For Arthur in 2017. Obvious chance if he doesn't get too far back.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="corach-rambler-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#corach-rambler-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>26 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/corach-rambler-ire/000000540352/">Corach Rambler (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00865973A.png" alt="The Ramblers silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=38021445&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">10/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">11.5</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/lucinda-russell/000000000792/">Lucinda Russell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/derek-fox/000000014092/">Derek Fox</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 9</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 5lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 146</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>27. Enjoy d'Allen (Ciaran Murphy/ Simon Torrens)</strong><br> Dual winning chaser who got no further than the first in this last year having been purchased by top owner, and he's been well held since, going with little fluency at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago. Tongue tie back on.</p><p><strong>28. Mr Incredible (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)</strong><br> Has his quirks (has refused to race) but also a ton of ability, placed in valuable staying handicap chases the last twice with his effort flattening out as he wandered badly on the run-in in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month. Will stay and has it in him to run a huge race if taking to the test.</p><p><strong>29. Mister Coffey (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)</strong><br> Talented but rather frustrating performer who was placed again at the Cheltenham Festival when third to Gaillard du Mesnil in the NH Chase, wilting from two out. Didn't take to these fences in last year's Topham and, with his stamina doubts, he's unlikely to be Nicky Henderson's first winner in this.</p><p><strong>30. Cloudy Glen (Venetia Williams/ Charlie Deutsch)</strong><br> Hard to predict but was runner-up in the Kim Muir two years ago and won the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury on his return last season. Jumped well but had a hard race on his return at Haydock and bombed out behind Corach Rambler at Cheltenham. Trainer and owners have enjoyed success in this over the years.</p><p><strong>31. Hill Sixteen (Sandy Thomson/ Ryan Mania)</strong><br> Close second in the mud over these fences in the 2021 Becher but has shown patchy form since and was well held again (lost a shoe) after four months off/another breathing operation at Kelso three weeks ago. Cheekpieces go on and he should stay this far. Jockey rode the 66/1-winner of this in 2013.</p><p><strong>32. Gabby's Cross (Henry de Bromhead/ Peter Carberry)</strong><br> Won handicap chase at Galway last summer and has been shaping up well in good races this season, finishing with running left at Naas five weeks ago. Rachael Blackmore switches to stablemate Ain't That A Shame but he should stay and it would be unwise to dismiss.</p><p><strong>33. Recite A Prayer (Willie Mullins/Jack Foley)</strong><br> Won the Killarney National last spring and posted good efforts at Listowel/Clonmel in the autumn. Well beaten over these fences in the Becher and at Leopardstown in December, though, and looks down the Willie Mullins' pecking order back from a break.</p><p><strong>34. Eva's Oskar (Tim Vaughan/ Alan Johns)</strong><br> Likeable chaser who has improved since the visor went on, scoring at Cheltenham in December and doing enough to prove himself over this sort of trip when fourth in the Eider at Newcastle seven weeks ago. Tongue tie goes on and probably only minor place claims.</p><p><strong>35. Our Power (Sam Thomas/ Sam Twiston-Davies)</strong><br> Improving and likeable chaser who won valuable three-mle handicaps at Ascot and Kempton four months apart this term, jumping soundly and holding on gamely seven weeks ago. Done well to get a run as a progressive sort (due to be 4 lb higher in the future) and well in the mix if he stays.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="our-power-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/15-april-2023/aintree/31/6/#our-power-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>35 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/our-power-ire/000000464721/">Our Power (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00856250.png" alt="Walters Plant Hire & Potter Group silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> <div class="market_odds__sbk"> <abbr title="Sportsbook">SBK</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?eventId=32267008&bssId=14031058&action=addAffiliateSelection&bsmId=924.356394401&modules=betslip&raceTime=1681575300000">25/1</a> </div> <div class="market_odds__exc"> <abbr title="Exchange">EXC</abbr><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766">30</a> </div> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sam-thomas/000000052752/">Sam Thomas</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sam-twistondavies/000000012781/">Sam Twiston-Davies</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 143</li> </ul> </article> </p><p><strong>36. Dunboyne (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Tudor)</strong><br> Got off the mark over fences in the Gowran mud in November and went close behind Carefully Selected in the valuable Thyestes Handicap there in January. Kept on from a long way back in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last month and sterner headgear is tried upped markedly in trip now.</p><p><strong>37. Francky du Berlais (Peter Bowen/ Ben Jones)</strong><br> Notched up a second win in the valuable Summer Plate at Market Rasen last summer. Looked energised by step up to a marathon trip in the cross country race at Cheltenham in January and shaped well again on that course last month (might have hung on for third if finishing). Could go well for a long way.</p><p><strong>38. Fortescue (Henry Daly/ Hugh Nugent)</strong><br> Useful chaser who relished the emphasis on stamina when landing a listed handicap over three miles at Ascot on heavy ground last season. Hasn't taken to this course in two tries, though, never going well from the third in this last year and looking laboured in the Becher in December. Different headgear here but is hard to fancy.</p><p><strong>39. Back On The Lash (Martin Keighley/ Adam Wedge)</strong><br> Struck again over the cross country fences at Cheltenham in January but struggled once more behind Delta Work there last month and this is even tougher from out of the weights under a change of rider.</p><p><strong>40. Born By The Sea (Paul Gilligan/ Philip Enright)</strong><br> Useful handicap chaser at his best but has failed to figure (albeit faced with stiff tasks) on his last four starts and would be a surprising winner from out of the weights.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Timeform's Analyst Verdict</h2> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008">Delta Work</a> can give Gordon Elliott a fourth Grand National victory. He's been extremely strong at the finish when winning the Cross Country Chase for the last 2 years, the same race Tiger Roll landed before taking this in 2018 and 2019 for connections, and he gave a great account of himself when third off 1 lb higher 12 months ago. Corach Rambler is another dual Cheltenham Festival winner who ticks plenty of boxes for the 2017-winning yard. Le Milos and Vanillier complete the shortlist.<p>Timeform's 1-2-3:<br> 1. Delta Work<br> 2. Corach Rambler<br> 3. Le Milos</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name"><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G10STAT&_gl=1*b7e0sa*_ga*MTEwMzc2MDU0LjE2NzYzNzg0NDk.*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTMxMDgxOS4yNDgxLjEuMTY4MTMxNDM2Ny40OS4wLjA." target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet £10 Get £10 at Aintree</a>!</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 on racing multiples with the Betfair Sportsbook on UK&Ire action. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKHRB10G10STAT&_gl=1*10ukdpm*_ga*MTM5Mzg5ODE4Mi4xNTYzNTI5NjIz*_ga_K0W97M6SNZ*MTY4MTQ5MDE0Ni4yMzc1LjEuMTY4MTQ5MTYyNS4yMC4wLjA.">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008">Back Delta Work @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b> to win the Grand National</a></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.212831766" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Aintree 15th Apr (4m2f Hcap Chs)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 15 April, 5.15pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Aint That A Shame</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Aint That A Shame" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="961941">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Aint That A Shame" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="961941">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corach Rambler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corach Rambler" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38021445">11.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corach Rambler" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38021445">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Delta Work</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Delta Work" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="11.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12941231">11.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Delta Work" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12941231">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gaillard Du Mesnil</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gaillard Du Mesnil" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="13.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25853586">13.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gaillard Du Mesnil" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="14" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25853586">14</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noble Yeats</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noble Yeats" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37808684">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Noble Yeats" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37808684">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Big Dog</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Big Dog" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16539720">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Big Dog" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16539720">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Vanillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Vanillier" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36530826">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Vanillier" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36530826">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mr Incredible</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mr Incredible" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="21" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37886903">21</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mr Incredible" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="22" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37886903">22</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Le Milos</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Le Milos" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="23" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19527838">23</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Le Milos" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="24" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19527838">24</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Any Second Now</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Any Second Now" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12218705">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Any Second Now" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="25" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12218705">25</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Capodanno</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Capodanno" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25777913">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Capodanno" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25777913">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Longhouse Poet</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Longhouse Poet" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="28" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24044537">28</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Longhouse Poet" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="29" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24044537">29</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Galvin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Galvin" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19629450">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Galvin" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="34" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19629450">34</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Our Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Our Power" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14031058">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Our Power" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14031058">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Coko Beach</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Coko Beach" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22114166">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Coko Beach" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22114166">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Enjoy Dallen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Enjoy Dallen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26725416">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Enjoy Dallen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26725416">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Velvet Elvis</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Velvet Elvis" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35872769">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Velvet Elvis" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35872769">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Roi Mage</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Roi Mage" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="737810">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Roi Mage" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="737810">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>The Big Breakaway</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="The Big Breakaway" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26645163">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="The Big Breakaway" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26645163">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lifetime Ambition</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lifetime Ambition" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27676775">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lifetime Ambition" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27676775">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Back On The Lash</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Back On The Lash" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18766062">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Back On The Lash" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="18766062">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mister Coffey</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mister Coffey" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23886965">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mister Coffey" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23886965">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fury Road</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fury Road" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10640751">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fury Road" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10640751">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Brown</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Brown" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12453236">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Brown" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12453236">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gabbys Cross</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gabbys Cross" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="90" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26641054">90</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gabbys Cross" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26641054">95</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dunboyne</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dunboyne" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5788672">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dunboyne" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5788672">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carefully Selected</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carefully Selected" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16539715">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carefully Selected" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16539715">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Evas Oskar</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Evas Oskar" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="17949222">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Evas Oskar" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="17949222">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Minella Trump</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Minella Trump" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26901954">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Minella Trump" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26901954">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cloudy Glen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cloudy Glen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16496795">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cloudy Glen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16496795">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hill Sixteen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hill Sixteen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="130" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21470082">130</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hill Sixteen" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21470082">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Diol Ker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Diol Ker" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21865420">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Diol Ker" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21865420">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fortescue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fortescue" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21214406">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fortescue" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21214406">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francky Du Berlais</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francky Du Berlais" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14607893">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Francky Du Berlais" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14607893">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Recite A Prayer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Recite A Prayer" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="37364557">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Recite A Prayer" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="37364557">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darasso</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darasso" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12683974">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Darasso" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12683974">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>A Wave Of The Sea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="A Wave Of The Sea" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24058649">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="A Wave Of The Sea" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24058649">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cape Gentleman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cape Gentleman" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="260" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24825446">260</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cape Gentleman" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24825446">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Born By The Sea</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Born By The Sea" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12081489">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Born By The Sea" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12081489">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Escaria Ten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Escaria Ten" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="290" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26354184">290</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Escaria Ten" data-market_id="1.212831766" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26354184">300</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html%23gobet-1.212831766">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html%23gobet-1.212831766">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.212831766?nodeId=32267008">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Grand%20National%20Runners%20-%20Timeform%27s%20expert%20guide%20to%20all%2040%20horses%20in%20the%202023%20Grand%20National&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html&text=Grand%20National%20Runners%20-%20Timeform%27s%20expert%20guide%20to%20all%2040%20horses%20in%20the%202023%20Grand%20National" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-day-two-the-best-bets-for-friday-130423-6.html">Aintree Racing Tips Day Two: The best bets for Friday</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/images/AintreeNationalFenceAction1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/images/AintreeNationalFenceAction1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-an-181-nap-on-rules-debut-at-ballinrobe-140423-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has an 18/1 NAP on rules debut at Ballinrobe</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/0e8b174a7688c11989154c259b3cc906d0c442ad.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/0e8b174a7688c11989154c259b3cc906d0c442ad.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/aintree-day-2-tips-al-to-dance-to-topham-success-in-friday-80-1-multiple-140423-134.html">Aintree Day 2 Tips: Al to dance to success in Friday 80/1 multiple </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/images/AintreeNationalFence1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/images/AintreeNationalFence1280.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/wolverhampton-racing-tips-marmara-star-can-follow-up-140423-790.html">Wolverhampton Racing Tips: Marmara Star can follow up</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/wolverhampton run in 1280x720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/wolverhampton%20run%20in%201280x720.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-day-three-cheat-sheet-the-best-bets-for-the-grand-national-140423-204.html">Aintree Racing Tips Day 3 Cheat Sheet: The best bets for Grand National day</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree big field at fence.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Aintree%20big%20field%20at%20fence.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-springwell-bay-looks-a-big-price-140423-790.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Springwell Bay looks a big price</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/a6bcbb60982212ca7b587d888454e4369992c30d.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/a6bcbb60982212ca7b587d888454e4369992c30d.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">More Horse Racing Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class="active "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-ascot-chase/" class=" "> Betfair Ascot Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-imperial-cup/" class=" "> Betfair Imperial Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="widget_advert"> <h3>GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open Account Using Promo Code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul> <a class="button grad_yellow" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90">BET & WIN</a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-free-bet-offers-extra-places-a-rachael-blackmore-superboosts-and-more-for-the-big-day-at-aintree-140423-205.html">Grand National 2023: Free bet offers, extra places and a Rachael Blackmore Superboost for the big day at Aintree </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-tony-calvin-adds-fresh-84-1-shot-to-grand-national-bets-140423-166.html">Aintree Tips: Tony Calvin chasing Grand National glory once again with two big odds bets </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/paul-nicholls-hermes-allen-can-bounce-back-at-aintrees-grand-national-festival-130423-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Hermes Allen can bounce back at Aintree's Grand National Festival</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-newcastle-in-form-strikers-can-land-8/1-bet-builder-130423-719.html">Aston Villa v Newcastle: In-form strikers can land 8/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-is-going-for-a-20-1-shot-in-the-grand-national-140423-288.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake is going for a 20/1 shot in the Grand National</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Horse Racing Education</h3></header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"> <h3>Timeform Knowledge</h3> </header> <div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li> Grand National Runners - Timeform's expert guide to all 40 horses in the 2023 Grand National </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/", "name": "Horse Racing Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/grand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html", "name": "Grand National Runners - Timeform's expert guide to all 40 horses in the 2023 Grand National" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fgrand-national-runners-timeforms-expert-guide-to-all-40-horses-in-the-2023-grand-national-140423-1000.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v2b4487d741ca48dcbadcaf954e159fc61680799950996" integrity="sha512-D/jdE0CypeVxFadTejKGTzmwyV10c1pxZk/AqjJuZbaJwGMyNHY3q/mTPWqMUnFACfCTunhZUVcd4cV78dK1pQ==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"7b7edb68be6081e5","version":"2023.3.0","b":1,"token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>