Goodwood Nap - 14:25 - Back Willem Twee

No. 3 (3) Willem Twee SBK 3/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 95

Willem Twee developed into a useful sprinter last season, winning a couple of races over six furlongs at Doncaster and finishing first past the post at Kempton (subsequently disqualified).

He was well supported on his final start back on the all-weather at Kempton in October and he did well to finish as close as he did under the circumstances, conceding first run on the smart winner.

There should be even more to come from him this year and, if his entry in the Champions Sprint at Ascot is anything to go by, connections have big aspirations for him this season.

Goodwood Next Best - 15:00 - Back Torre del Oro

No. 4 (2) Torre Del Oro (Ire) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.81 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 84

Torre del Oro was strong in the betting after four months off and duly showed improved form when opening his account on handicap debut at Wolverhampton in April, relishing the step up to a mile and a half.

He hasn't progressed as expected since, but he contested a competitive handicap next time and may not have been suited by heavy ground at Chester last time. He holds a clear edge on form dropping into selling company and will be hard to beat if at his best in first-time cheekpieces.