Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Nagano - 13:50 Goodwood

Nagano looked unlucky not to finish closer when sixth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, his first start over a mile and a half. That was also his handicap debut and he showed more than enough to suggest he is on a good mark, doing well to be beaten only two and a quarter lengths after being badly hampered over a furlong out. Still unexposed at the trip, he remains open to more improvement and is fancied to confirm the promise of last time to bring up the third success of his career.

No. 6 (10) Nagano SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 94

Fearby - 15:00 Goodwood

Fearby beat a subsequent winner when getting off the mark in a maiden at Wetherby in June, and he showed much improved form to follow up in a listed race at Sandown last time. Admittedly, there is a chance Fearby may have been flattered by the way the race developed on the last occasion, but he was still well on top at the finish, powering clear in the final furlong to land the spoils by five lengths. The timefigure provides plenty of substance to the form and a repeat of that effort will make Fearby very much the one to beat as he seeks a hat-trick in this Group 3.

No. 6 (4) Fearby (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 107

Achelois - 16:45 Goodwood

Achelois was taking on her elders for the first time when resuming winning ways with plenty in hand at Ascot earlier this month. She raced prominently and quickly asserted after being produced to lead inside the final two furlongs, ultimately winning by two and three quarters lengths in decisive fashion. This will be tougher from a 6 lb higher mark, but she could yet have a bigger effort in the locker, especially now stepping up in trip. She looks a filly to follow both today and beyond.