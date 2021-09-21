Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing at Goodwood
Timeform bring you three to back at Goodwood on Wednesday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Goodwood on Wednesday...

"...remains very much one to be positive about..."

Timeform on Curtiz

NAP

Curtiz - 16:02 Goodwood

Curtiz completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Epsom earlier this month, drawing clear late on to win easily by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now up to a BHA mark of 78, but he is clearly going the right way and remains very much one to be positive about. This idiosyncratic track is unlikely to hold any fears for him either given how well he handled Epsom.

NEXT BEST

Some Nightmare - 14:17 Goodwood

Some Nightmare showed improved form to notch up his third success of the campaign at Chepstow two weeks ago, making all to win by a length and three quarters in comfortable fashion. That performance is backed up by the clock and it would be folly to rule out further progress given how lightly raced he is for his age. He rates very much the one to beat in his follow-up bid despite having a 7 lb higher mark to contend with.

EACH-WAY

Golden Bugle - 15:27 Goodwood

Golden Bugle proved a big disappointment on her latest outing at Kempton, but she has been given a break since then and deserves another chance to confirm the promise of her handicap debut at Newbury in July. She was well on top at the finish on that occasion, only winning by a length but looking value for extra, and a BHA mark of 84 still looks workable now that her stamina is drawn out further.


Recommended bets

Nap - Back Curtiz @ 3.259/4 in the 16:02 at Goodwood
Next Best - Back Some Nightmare @ 2.111/10 in the 14:17 at Goodwood
Each-Way - Back Golden Bugle @ 5.04/1 in the 15:27 at Goodwood

