Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

NAP

Curtiz - 16:02 Goodwood

Curtiz completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Epsom earlier this month, drawing clear late on to win easily by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now up to a BHA mark of 78, but he is clearly going the right way and remains very much one to be positive about. This idiosyncratic track is unlikely to hold any fears for him either given how well he handled Epsom.

No. 12 (14) Curtiz SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Some Nightmare - 14:17 Goodwood

Some Nightmare showed improved form to notch up his third success of the campaign at Chepstow two weeks ago, making all to win by a length and three quarters in comfortable fashion. That performance is backed up by the clock and it would be folly to rule out further progress given how lightly raced he is for his age. He rates very much the one to beat in his follow-up bid despite having a 7 lb higher mark to contend with.

No. 8 (4) Some Nightmare (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.8 Trainer: John O'Shea

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY

Golden Bugle - 15:27 Goodwood

Golden Bugle proved a big disappointment on her latest outing at Kempton, but she has been given a break since then and deserves another chance to confirm the promise of her handicap debut at Newbury in July. She was well on top at the finish on that occasion, only winning by a length but looking value for extra, and a BHA mark of 84 still looks workable now that her stamina is drawn out further.