- Trainer: Hughie Morrison
- Jockey: Oisin Murphy
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: 78
Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Goodwood on Wednesday...
"...remains very much one to be positive about..."
Timeform on Curtiz
NAP
Curtiz completed a hat-trick with the minimum of fuss at Epsom earlier this month, drawing clear late on to win easily by two and a half lengths. This will be tougher now up to a BHA mark of 78, but he is clearly going the right way and remains very much one to be positive about. This idiosyncratic track is unlikely to hold any fears for him either given how well he handled Epsom.
NEXT BEST
Some Nightmare - 14:17 Goodwood
Some Nightmare showed improved form to notch up his third success of the campaign at Chepstow two weeks ago, making all to win by a length and three quarters in comfortable fashion. That performance is backed up by the clock and it would be folly to rule out further progress given how lightly raced he is for his age. He rates very much the one to beat in his follow-up bid despite having a 7 lb higher mark to contend with.
EACH-WAY
Golden Bugle proved a big disappointment on her latest outing at Kempton, but she has been given a break since then and deserves another chance to confirm the promise of her handicap debut at Newbury in July. She was well on top at the finish on that occasion, only winning by a length but looking value for extra, and a BHA mark of 84 still looks workable now that her stamina is drawn out further.
Recommended bets
Wednesday 22 September, 2.17pm
Wednesday 22 September, 3.27pm
Wednesday 22 September, 4.02pm
