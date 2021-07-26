Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Lusail - 14:25 Goodwood

Lusail showed improved form to win the July Stakes at Newmarket last time, his third win from four career starts. There was plenty to like about the way he went through the race at Newmarket, even if his success was a narrow one with little to spare. That was a useful performance which form puts him right in the mix here, along with the Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow. Both horses must concede 3 lb to the rest of the field, but they still stand out on ratings, with Lusail just preferred given that he is already proven over seven furlongs.

No. 2 (3) Lusail (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 108

Space Blues - 15:00 Goodwood

Space Blues has been on the sidelines since disappointing at Meydan in March, but he has gone well fresh in the past and returns here with the Charlie Appleby stable in top form. Space Blues had recorded five wins in succession prior to that Meydan flop, including this race last year. He followed that up with a Group 1 victory in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville and that form is the strongest on offer. He is at least 3 lb clear of his rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and will take plenty of beating under ideal conditions.

No. 10 (12) Space Blues (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 120

Scattering - 16:45 Goodwood

Scattering shaped well under a considerate ride when third on his debut at Newcastle last month, doing well to be beaten just a length and a quarter given how much ground he had to make up after a slow start. That form sets the standard in this line-up, while the small 'p' attached to his Timeform rating denotes that he is likely to progress further. Therefore, he looks to hold solid claims as he attempts to open his account at the second time of asking for William Haggas, who has his team in rude health at present (77% of horses running to form).