- Trainer: Ralph Beckett
- Jockey: Ray Dawson
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 0lbs
- OR: 86
Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Goodwood on Thursday...
"...he remains a potentially high-class three-year-old..."
Timeform on Third Realm
Patient Dream - 13:50 Goodwood
Patient Dream has taken his form to another level this season and proved his effectiveness on ground softer than good at Windsor last time. He travelled smoothly through the race on that occasion and found plenty for pressure when tackled entering in the final furlong, always holding on from the runner-up. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him following up.
Asymmetric made a winning debut over course and distance last month before following up under a penalty at Newmarket two weeks later. He took another significant step forward when finishing a narrow second in the July Stakes last time, looking to come with a winning run but just failing. That form sets the standard here and, with the likelihood of even more to come, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.
Third Realm appeared to beat subsequent Derby and King George winner Adayar on merit in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier in the year, and can probably have his run in the Derby since overlooked as he looked ill at ease on the track coming round Tattenham Corner. He has been given plenty of time since and he remains a potentially high-class three-year-old, so is well worth another chance with likely ground conditions in his favour.
Smart Stat
Digital - 17:20 Goodwood
2 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Goodwood 29th Jul (1m2f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 1.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Aerion Power
|Alfaadhel
|Mr Excellency
|Naamoos
|King Frankel
|Taraashoq
|Qaader
|Dingle
|Patient Dream
|Fast Steps
|Pure Bubbles
|Forest Falcon
Goodwood 29th Jul (6f Grp 2)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Asymmetric
|Gubbass
|Perfect Power
|Ebro River
|Caturra
|Gis A Sub
|Khunan
Goodwood 29th Jul (1m4f Grp 3)Show Hide
Thursday 29 July, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wordsworth
|Third Realm
|Yibir
|Youth Spirit
|Sir Lucan
|Ottoman Emperor
|Aleas
|Belloccio