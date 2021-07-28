To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Glorious Goodwood
There is top-class racing at Goodwood on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Goodwood on Thursday...

"...he remains a potentially high-class three-year-old..."

Timeform on Third Realm

Patient Dream - 13:50 Goodwood

Patient Dream has taken his form to another level this season and proved his effectiveness on ground softer than good at Windsor last time. He travelled smoothly through the race on that occasion and found plenty for pressure when tackled entering in the final furlong, always holding on from the runner-up. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him following up.

Asymmetric - 14:25 Goodwood

Asymmetric made a winning debut over course and distance last month before following up under a penalty at Newmarket two weeks later. He took another significant step forward when finishing a narrow second in the July Stakes last time, looking to come with a winning run but just failing. That form sets the standard here and, with the likelihood of even more to come, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

Third Realm - 15:00 Goodwood

Third Realm appeared to beat subsequent Derby and King George winner Adayar on merit in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier in the year, and can probably have his run in the Derby since overlooked as he looked ill at ease on the track coming round Tattenham Corner. He has been given plenty of time since and he remains a potentially high-class three-year-old, so is well worth another chance with likely ground conditions in his favour.

Smart Stat

Digital - 17:20 Goodwood

2 - Kevin Ryan's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Back Patient Dream @ 7.06/1 in the 13:50 at Goodwood
Back Asymmetric @ 3.55/2 in the 14:25 at Goodwood
Back Third Realm @ 5.04/1 in the 15:00 at Goodwood

