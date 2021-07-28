Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Patient Dream - 13:50 Goodwood

Patient Dream has taken his form to another level this season and proved his effectiveness on ground softer than good at Windsor last time. He travelled smoothly through the race on that occasion and found plenty for pressure when tackled entering in the final furlong, always holding on from the runner-up. A subsequent 3 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him following up.

No. 8 (2) Patient Dream (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 0lbs

OR: 86

Asymmetric - 14:25 Goodwood

Asymmetric made a winning debut over course and distance last month before following up under a penalty at Newmarket two weeks later. He took another significant step forward when finishing a narrow second in the July Stakes last time, looking to come with a winning run but just failing. That form sets the standard here and, with the likelihood of even more to come, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 2 (7) Asymmetric (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 107

Third Realm - 15:00 Goodwood

Third Realm appeared to beat subsequent Derby and King George winner Adayar on merit in the Lingfield Derby Trial earlier in the year, and can probably have his run in the Derby since overlooked as he looked ill at ease on the track coming round Tattenham Corner. He has been given plenty of time since and he remains a potentially high-class three-year-old, so is well worth another chance with likely ground conditions in his favour.