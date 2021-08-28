Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Treacherous - 14:15 Goodwood

Treacherous proved at least as good as ever and probably should have won when second at Windsor earlier this month. He was forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs before staying on strongly, doing well under the circumstances to pass the post just a short head behind the winner. A previous winner over this course and distance, he is fancied to defy a 3 lb higher mark here to resume winning ways with cheekpieces fitted for the first time.

No. 5 (1) Treacherous SBK 10/3 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Ed de Giles

Jockey: Pat Cosgrave

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 89

Firth of Clyde - 14:50 Goodwood

Firth of Clyde stepped up on his previous efforts when second at Newmarket last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck in a race where the first two pulled clear of the rest. That form sets the standard in this line-up and he shapes as if likely to be suited by the step up to a mile. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.

No. 5 (4) Firth Of Clyde (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 82

Rhoscolyn - 16:00 Goodwood

Rhoscolyn has been a total revelation since joining the David O'Meara yard, completing a hat-trick earlier this season and producing his best effort yet when second in the Golden Mile at this course last time. He was full value for a smart performance on the last occasion, running on well to be beaten less than two lengths from a BHA mark of 104. He has earned a crack at this level and looks sure to be thereabouts for O'Meara, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2015.