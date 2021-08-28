- Trainer: Ed de Giles
- Jockey: Pat Cosgrave
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 89
Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Goodwood on Sunday...
"...a total revelation since joining the David O’Meara yard..."
Timeform on Rhoscolyn
Treacherous proved at least as good as ever and probably should have won when second at Windsor earlier this month. He was forced to wait for a gap entering the final two furlongs before staying on strongly, doing well under the circumstances to pass the post just a short head behind the winner. A previous winner over this course and distance, he is fancied to defy a 3 lb higher mark here to resume winning ways with cheekpieces fitted for the first time.
Firth of Clyde - 14:50 Goodwood
Firth of Clyde stepped up on his previous efforts when second at Newmarket last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck in a race where the first two pulled clear of the rest. That form sets the standard in this line-up and he shapes as if likely to be suited by the step up to a mile. Therefore, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.
Rhoscolyn has been a total revelation since joining the David O'Meara yard, completing a hat-trick earlier this season and producing his best effort yet when second in the Golden Mile at this course last time. He was full value for a smart performance on the last occasion, running on well to be beaten less than two lengths from a BHA mark of 104. He has earned a crack at this level and looks sure to be thereabouts for O'Meara, who is seeking his third win in this race since 2015.
Smart Stat
FIRTH OF CLYDE - 14:50 Goodwood
29% - William Buick's strike rate at Goodwood
Recommended bets
Goodwood 29th Aug (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 2.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Motagally
|Able Kane
|Treacherous
|Indian Creak
|Open Wide
|First Edition
|Atalantas Boy
|Tinto
|Rayong
Goodwood 29th Aug (1m Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Firth Of Clyde
|Shabbab
|Berkshire Rebel
|Majestic Fighter
|Goldsmith
|Bushfire
|Wholeofthemoon
Goodwood 29th Aug (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Sunday 29 August, 4.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Tactical
|Mehmento
|Rhoscolyn
|Onassis
|Toro Strike
|Double Or Bubble