Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Music Society - 13:55 Goodwood

Music Society can race off a 4 lb lower mark than when going down by the narrowest of margins at York last Saturday in the Dash. He shaped very well in going down by just a short head to Venturous, doing everything right under a waiting ride only to succumb to a rival whose challenge was delayed even later, and he can gain a deserved victory.

No. 23 (2) Music Society (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 82

Wonderful Tonight - 15:05 Goodwood

Wonderful Tonight looks a cut above the majority of the fillies and mares she faces in the Lillie Langtry Stakes, even with her 3 lb penalty. Wonderful Tonight is proven at this longer trip as she won her first Group 1 over the same distance in last season's Prix de Royallieu, while the form of her latest success, an impressive win over Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, is working out really well.

No. 1 (7) Wonderful Tonight (Fr) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.74 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 117

Khanjar - 16:10 Goodwood

Khanjar is expected to make above-average improvement from his debut at Ascot earlier in the month. The William Haggas-trained Khanjar was the best-backed of the newcomers in the novice contest at Ascot and he shaped with a good deal of encouragement. After being steadied at the start and not getting the clearest of runs over a furlong out, Khanjar kept on for a never-dangerous fourth, three lengths behind the winner Atrium but just a length behind runner-up Flying Secret who he can get the better of this time if improving as expected.