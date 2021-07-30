- Trainer: Tim Easterby
Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight the best three bets at Goodwood on Saturday.
Music Society - 13:55 Goodwood
Music Society can race off a 4 lb lower mark than when going down by the narrowest of margins at York last Saturday in the Dash. He shaped very well in going down by just a short head to Venturous, doing everything right under a waiting ride only to succumb to a rival whose challenge was delayed even later, and he can gain a deserved victory.
Wonderful Tonight - 15:05 Goodwood
Wonderful Tonight looks a cut above the majority of the fillies and mares she faces in the Lillie Langtry Stakes, even with her 3 lb penalty. Wonderful Tonight is proven at this longer trip as she won her first Group 1 over the same distance in last season's Prix de Royallieu, while the form of her latest success, an impressive win over Broome in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot, is working out really well.
Khanjar is expected to make above-average improvement from his debut at Ascot earlier in the month. The William Haggas-trained Khanjar was the best-backed of the newcomers in the novice contest at Ascot and he shaped with a good deal of encouragement. After being steadied at the start and not getting the clearest of runs over a furlong out, Khanjar kept on for a never-dangerous fourth, three lengths behind the winner Atrium but just a length behind runner-up Flying Secret who he can get the better of this time if improving as expected.
Smart Stat
Win O'Clock - 14:30 Goodwood
30% - William Buick's strike rate at Goodwood
Recommended bets
