Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Goodwood on Saturday...
Torvi stepped up on her debut form to get off the mark at Bath last time, just needing to be pushed out to win by a length and three quarters in comfortable fashion. She remains open to more improvement and this doesn't look the strongest of its type, so she is fancied to defy a penalty to make it two wins from three starts.
Daneh showed useful form when third in a Group 3 at Deauville earlier this month, doing well to be beaten less than two lengths given how much ground she had to make up after a slow start. It's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet, especially if her smart pedigree (by Dubawi out of the Coronation Stakes winner Rizeena) is anything to go by. She can make the breakthrough in pattern company here before going on to bigger and better things for Simon and Ed Crisford.
Nagano produced a career best to resume winning ways at this course last month, showing smart form to defy a BHA mark of 94 in taking style. He was held up in the early stages before making rapid headway to challenge entering the final two furlongs, always doing enough from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That form sets the standard in this Group 3 and his scope for further progress over the longer trip identifies him as very much the one to beat.
Recommended bets
Saturday 28 August, 1.15pm
Saturday 28 August, 1.50pm
Saturday 28 August, 3.00pm
