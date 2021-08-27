To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Goodwood
Timeform bring you three to back at Goodwood on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Goodwood on Saturday...

"...produced a career best to resume winning ways at this course last month..."

Timeform on Nagano

Torvi - 13:15 Goodwood

Torvi stepped up on her debut form to get off the mark at Bath last time, just needing to be pushed out to win by a length and three quarters in comfortable fashion. She remains open to more improvement and this doesn't look the strongest of its type, so she is fancied to defy a penalty to make it two wins from three starts.

Daneh - 13:50 Goodwood

Daneh showed useful form when third in a Group 3 at Deauville earlier this month, doing well to be beaten less than two lengths given how much ground she had to make up after a slow start. It's highly unlikely that we've seen the best of her yet, especially if her smart pedigree (by Dubawi out of the Coronation Stakes winner Rizeena) is anything to go by. She can make the breakthrough in pattern company here before going on to bigger and better things for Simon and Ed Crisford.

Nagano - 15:00 Goodwood

Nagano produced a career best to resume winning ways at this course last month, showing smart form to defy a BHA mark of 94 in taking style. He was held up in the early stages before making rapid headway to challenge entering the final two furlongs, always doing enough from there to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. That form sets the standard in this Group 3 and his scope for further progress over the longer trip identifies him as very much the one to beat.


Smart Stat

AL RUFAA - 14:25 Goodwood
21% - John & Thady Gosden's strike rate in mid season

Recommended bets

Back Torvi @ 2.3811/8 in the 13:15 at Goodwood
Back Daneh @ 4.57/2 in the 13:50 at Goodwood
Back Nagano @ 1.738/11 in the 15:00 at Goodwood

