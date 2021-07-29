To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Goodwood Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Goodwood
There is top-class racing at Goodwood on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Goodwood on Friday...

"...the step up to a mile and a half has the potential to unlock further progress..."

Timeform on Wink of An Eye

Path of Thunder - 15:00 Goodwood

Path of Thunder took a big step forward when successful on his latest outing at Newmarket, gaining a deserved win after filling the runner-up spot on both his previous starts in Britain this season. That was an impressive performance at Newmarket as he forged clear late on to land the spoils by three lengths, proving well suited by the switch to more patient tactics in first-time blinkers (replacing cheekpieces). The manner of that victory suggests he is up to making an impact in this more competitive environment and there is little doubt he still a well-handicapped horse under just a 3 lb penalty.

Battaash - 15:35 Goodwood

Battaash wasn't at his brilliant best when fourth in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, but he had a couple of plausible excuses. After all, he had undergone surgery during the winter after suffering a small fracture to a joint and wasn't ready for a prep run, so he lined up against race-fit rivals at Ascot having spent 10 months on the sidelines himself. He also arrived in front earlier than ideal in a strongly-run edition of the King's Stand, sticking to his task well under the circumstances to be beaten only two and a half lengths. Battaash is entitled to strip fitter here and this course and distance is made for his style of racing, so he looks sure to take plenty of beating as he seeks a fifth successive win in this race.

Wink of An Eye - 17:20 Goodwood

Wink of An Eye completed a hat-trick in good style at Sandown earlier this month, defying a 10 lb higher mark than when his winning run started. He was arguably value for extra on the last occasion as he quickly grabbed the race by the scruff of the neck around two furlongs out and was idling a shade late on, ultimately passing the post with two lengths to spare. This will be tougher following a further 7 lb rise in the weights, but Wink of An Eye is clearly going the right way and the step up to a mile and a half has the potential to unlock further progress. He can record his fourth win in succession for the in-form William Haggas.


Smart Stat

PATH OF THUNDER - 15:00 Goodwood
28% - William Buick's strike rate at Goodwood

Recommended bets

Back Path of Thunder @ 5.24/1 in the 15:00 at Goodwood
Back Battaash @ 2.68/5 in the 15:35 at Goodwood
Back Wink of An Eye @ 5.04/1 in the 17:20 at Goodwood

Bet slip

Close

