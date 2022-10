NAP

Stately Home - 17:20 Goodwood

Stately Home was in decent order earlier in the campaign, following up a win at Pontefract with respectable efforts in defeat at Hamilton and Haydock, and he proved as good as ever on his return from a three-month break when third over this course and distance a few weeks ago. Stately Home was only beaten a head and a neck, and that form has already been boosted by the runner-up coming out and winning a handicap at York. This looks like a weaker race, and it features plenty with a bit to prove at present, so Stately Home is the one to side with off the same mark as last time.

No. 8 (4) Stately Home (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Shaun Lycett

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 78

NEXT BEST

Chiefofchiefs - 15:00 Goodwood

Chiefofchiefs is on a losing run that stretches back to June 2020, when he won the Silver Wokingham at Royal Ascot, but he has produced a number of big efforts in the face of some stiff tasks since then. Chiefofchiefs may be a nine-year-old but he showed he's still a useful handicapper when a creditable fourth in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, while he was by no means disgraced when mid-division in the Ayr Gold Cup last time. He has eased 2 lb in the weights since Ayr and this is less competitive than the races he usually tackles, so this looks like a good opportunity to register an overdue success.

No. 1 (1) Chiefofchiefs SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 93

EACH-WAY

Saratoga Gold - 16:45 Goodwood

Saratoga Gold has thrived since being fitted with blinkers and he made it three from three in headgear when scoring at Epsom a couple of weeks ago. Saratoga Gold was patiently ridden, as he had been when scoring over the same course and distance on his previous outing, and he stayed on strongly to hit the front over a furlong out and pull a length and a half clear. He has gone up 5 lb for that success, but he scored with a degree of authority and is clearly in excellent order at present so ought to give another good account of himself with William Buick taking over in the saddle.