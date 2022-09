NAP: Sinjaari has some solid form

Sinjaari - 15:35 Goodwood

Sinjaari shaped much better than the bare result in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, coming home first in the unfavoured near-side group, and he confirmed the promise of that effort when recording his first win since the 2020 John Smith's Cup at Sandown on his next start.

He can have his run in the Golden Mile at this course ignored and he ran respectably in a Group 3 at Salisbury last time despite not having the run of the race. Sinjaari has been shaping as though a return to this trip will help and he has some solid back-form which makes him of major interest in this field.

No. 4 (4) Sinjaari (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST: Dream By Day interesting for new yard

Dream By Day - 17:20 Goodwood

Dream By Day was a six-figure purchase as a yearling but it took him six tries to open his account for John & Thady Gosden, making the most of a good opportunity when landing the odds in a weak race at Yarmouth at the end of May.

He has since changed hands for 35,000 guineas and has joined a yard that are having an excellent year with new recruits. The blinkers he wore on his last two starts are retained and he is potentially still well treated back in a handicap, especially if he has been perked up by new connections.

No. 10 (6) Dream By Day SBK 7/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 73

EACH-WAY: Vafortino can bounce back

Vafortino - 14:25 Goodwood

Vafortino confirmed the promise of his debut for this yard when winning the Victoria Cup at Ascot in May and he shaped just as well in defeat in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot over the same course and distance on his next start.



He left the impression he was still on a good mark but a troubled passage through meant he wasn't able to give his true running. Vafortino produced a lesser effort in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket last time, but he has been freshened up since, and he should find this assignment less competitive. He is also well worth another try at this trip and is fancied to out-run his odds.