NAP: Primo Bacio should prove too strong

Primo Bacio - 14:40 Goodwood

There are some unexposed fillies on show in this listed event, but on the figures, Primo Bacio is very hard to oppose. She outrun odds of 100/1 when finishing fourth to Alcohol Free in the Fred Darling on her return last season and proved that effort no fluke when bolting up in a listed event at York on her next start.

Primo Bacio displayed a potent turn of foot that day and raised her game further when a close fifth to Snow Lantern (who she had beaten at York) in the Falmouth Stakes on her next start. She finished the campaign out of sorts, but the level of form she has in the book is very solid, and conditions should be perfect for her.

No. 5 (7) Primo Bacio (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 111

NEXT BEST: Moktasaab - 15:16 Goodwood

Moktasaab - 15:16 Goodwood

Moktasaab looked ungenuine at times last season, but new connections went to 110,000 guineas to purchase him out of Owen Burrows' yard, and he was well backed to make a winning start at Newbury two weeks ago.

He looked a totally reformed character - he had the Timeform squiggle last year - showing much improved form, travelling well and in command over a furlong out. A subsequent 7 lb rise is justified and he looks a handicapper to keep on the right side now.

No. 4 (4) Moktasaab EXC 1.5 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Orin may get an easy lead

Orin Swift - 15:46 Goodwood

Orin Swift may well get the run of things out in front and looks decent value here. He has returned from a short break in good form, finishing runner-up at Southwell before running to a similar level over this trip at Chelmsford a fortnight ago.

He was able to set his own fractions that day, and appeared to have nicked the race on entering the straight, but he was overhauled late on by a couple of improving four-year-olds. That was a solid effort, though, and a return to turf will be in his favour (all career wins on grass), while he remains 2 lb lower than his last win which came at this course around this time last year.