NAP: Our Jester figures on a handy mark

Our Jester - 18:10 Goodwood

Our Jester is a two-time winner in bumpers and has shaped well switched to the Flat so far this year. He was narrowly denied by a useful type on his debut in this sphere at Bath in May and ran to a similar level when again finishing runner-up on handicap debut at Ffos Las last time.

He was very well supported that day and went like the best horse at the weights, only edged out in the closing stages having looked the likeliest winner - he traded at 1.04 in-running on Betfair. It is only a matter of time before he opens his account in this sphere and this step up to two miles may well be the catalyst to do so.

No. 7 (1) Our Jester SBK 9/4 EXC 1.15 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST: Just Amber can win again

Just Amber - 19:15 Goodwood

This looks a little trappy but Just Amber arrives at the top of her game and is worth backing to complete a hat-trick. She did well to edge out a well-fancied, lightly-raced three-year-old at Nottingham two starts back and followed that up with a career-best effort at Newmarket last time.

Admittedly, she was handed an easy lead on that occasion and never looked like relinquishing it at a track that can favour such tactics, but there isn't much pace in this race on paper, so she will be a danger to all if adopting the same tactics now. Her record in turf handicaps is a solid one, too, so all looks set for a big run.

No. 2 (6) Just Amber SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: William Cox

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 77

EACH WAY: Secret Handsheikh can remain competitive

Secret Handsheikh - 17:01 Goodwood

Secret Handsheikh benefited from a drop in the weights and grade when resuming winning ways at Chepstow last week, responding well to a first-time visor and never looking like being caught.

His rider bagged the favoured stand-side rail early and made all of the running and he has a good draw to incorporate the same tactics here. This will be a harder field to dominate and a 5 l penalty makes life harder, but he has won from much higher marks in the past and may be worth chancing.