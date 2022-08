NAP: Ndaawi is one to note

Ndaawi - 13:15 Goodwood

Ndaawi shaped well amidst greenness when third on his debut at Newmarket earlier this month, making smooth headway over two furlongs out before hanging left when asked to stretch.

He was beaten just a length and a half and that form is better than anything his eight rivals in this maiden have achieved.

Sure to improve with the experience under his belt, Ndaawi certainly has plenty in his favour as he tries to get off the mark at the second attempt for Andrew Balding.

No. 2 (9) Ndaawi SBK 8/13 EXC 1.74 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Double Or Bubble a big player

Double Or Bubble - 15:35 Goodwood

Double Or Bubble has been acquitting herself well at the very top level recently, including when last seen finishing fifth (beaten three and a half lengths) in the July Cup at Newmarket.

Her three starts this season have all come over six furlongs, but she has some smart form to her name at this trip, including when chasing home Toro Strike in this race 12 months ago.

A very likeable mare, Double Or Bubble should mount a bold bid to go one better despite having a Group 3 penalty to contend with for her victory in the Abernant Stakes earlier this season.

No. 1 (3) Double Or Bubble (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Chris Wall

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 109

EACH-WAY: The Game Is On in the finale

The Game Is On - 16:45 Goodwood

The Game Is On hasn't won since coming out on top in the 2020 edition of this race, but he could be worth another chance today on his first start for George Baker (formerly trained by Simon Dow).

It was only in June that he ran another solid race over this course and distance, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a length and a half in a bunched finish.

The Game Is On is now 2 lb lower in the weights than he was then - and fully 14 lb lower than when winning this race two years ago - so he is worth a small each-way bet for his new stable.