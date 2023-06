NAP

Goodwood - 20:20 - Back Man of Eden

No. 5 (7) Man Of Eden SBK 13/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

Man of Eden wasn't seen to best effect for the second start in a row when finishing fourth over this course and distance three weeks ago, doing well to be beaten just a length and a half having been caught further back than ideal. He can line up from the same mark today and this is a slightly weaker race now back in a 0-80. Trained by Harry and Roger Charlton, who are starting to hit top form (77% of horses running to form), Man of Eden is well worth another chance to double his career tally for the yard.

NEXT BEST

Goodwood - 19:15 - Back Miss Mai Tai

No. 3 (1) Miss Mai Tai SBK 5/4 EXC 2.32 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

Miss Mai Tai got back on track when returned to six furlongs at Leicester last time, showing a good attitude to hold on by a neck having been prominent throughout. She is only 2 lb higher in the weights today and it's still early days with the James Fanshawe yard (formerly trained by Robert Cowell), so it's not out of the question that she may yet have more to offer. This looks a weak contest regardless and Miss Mai Tai should be able to fend off her three rivals to complete a quick double.

EACH-WAY

Goodwood - 18:40 - Back Wilderness

No. 10 (1) Wilderness SBK 8/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: George Downing

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 78

Wilderness took a step back in the right direction when filling the runner-up spot on her latest outing at Salisbury, looking to have the race in safe keeping at one stage (hit a low of 1.53 in-running on the Betfair Exchange) before being edged out close home. Beaten just a neck at the line, she is clearly on a workable mark and could be the main danger to likely favourite Ravens Ark if building on that run.