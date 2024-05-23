Goodwood Racing Tips: Juana Ines potentially well treated
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Goodwood on Friday.
-
A Goodwood Nap and Next Best from Timeform
-
Juana Ines potentially smart
-
Zain Blue caught the eye last time
Goodwood Nap - 15:00 - Back Juana Ines
Juana Ines (Ire)
- J: William Buick
- T: Harry Charlton
- F: 513-
Juana Ines was a winner in France last season and she made a most encouraging start for this yard on British debut at Ascot in October last year.
She was well backed on that occasion, but wasn't ideally positioned when the tempo lifted, still having plenty to do entering the straight and doing all of her best work late on to finish a never-nearer third.
She looks very interesting now making her return and handicap debut, and it could turn out she's particularly well treated from an opening mark of 84.
Goodwood Next Best - 16:40 - Back Zain Blue
Zain Blue (Ire)
- J: Luke Morris
- T: John Butler
- F: 224-32
Zain Blue shaped well in three runs last season and he was strong in the market on his return at Newcastle last month.
He ran up to the pick of his two-year-old efforts on that occasion, but he showed much improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time.
Zain Blue did well to finish as close as he did that time, too, easily doing best of those who were ridden patiently and beaten only by one who set their own fractions. He has been left on the same mark since and his turn may be near.
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: More rain the better for Metier at Sandown
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit Skelton hurdler at Market Rasen
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Moore and Max look a cool pair for Sandown Thursday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Live Vadream at 14/1 this Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: 20/1 is an outstanding Newbury ante-post bet