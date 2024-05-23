Horse Racing Tips

Goodwood Racing Tips: Juana Ines potentially well treated

Goodwood
There is competitive racing at Goodwood on Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Goodwood on Friday.

  • A Goodwood Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Juana Ines potentially smart

  • Zain Blue caught the eye last time

Goodwood Nap - 15:00 - Back Juana Ines

Juana Ines was a winner in France last season and she made a most encouraging start for this yard on British debut at Ascot in October last year.

She was well backed on that occasion, but wasn't ideally positioned when the tempo lifted, still having plenty to do entering the straight and doing all of her best work late on to finish a never-nearer third.

She looks very interesting now making her return and handicap debut, and it could turn out she's particularly well treated from an opening mark of 84.

Recommended Bet

Back Juana Ines in the 15:00 Goodwood

SBK6/1

Goodwood Next Best - 16:40 - Back Zain Blue

Zain Blue shaped well in three runs last season and he was strong in the market on his return at Newcastle last month.

He ran up to the pick of his two-year-old efforts on that occasion, but he showed much improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut at Ascot last time.

Zain Blue did well to finish as close as he did that time, too, easily doing best of those who were ridden patiently and beaten only by one who set their own fractions. He has been left on the same mark since and his turn may be near.

Recommended Bet

Back Zain Blue in the 16:40 Goodwood

SBK3/1

