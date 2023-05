NAP

Goodwood - 14:25 - Back Come Together

No. 2 (5) Come Together (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 85

Come Together showed improved form to get off the mark on his final two-year-old start at Wolverhampton in November, asserting near the line to land the spoils by half a length.

That appeals as solid form - the runner-up won his next start over the same course and distance - and it was hard not to be impressed by the way Come Together picked up in a steadily-run race, recording a notably fast closing sectional.

The son of Gleneagles now makes the switch to handicaps and his potential for more improvement after just three starts suggests an opening BHA mark of 85 won't prove his limit for Ralph Beckett, who has his team in red-hot form (87% of horses running to form).

NEXT BEST

Goodwood - 16:10 - Back Gregory

No. 4 (4) Gregory SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Gregory had three previous winners behind him when making a successful debut at Haydock last month, only winning by a length and three-quarters but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

That was a hugely promising start to his career and there should be lots more to come from him with the experience under his belt.

A half-brother to last year's winner of this listed heat, Lionel, Gregory is a smart colt in the making and should be able to take the step up grade in his stride to maintain his unbeaten record en route to bigger and better things.

EACH-WAY

Goodwood - 15:35 - Back Ropey Guest

No. 4 (4) Ropey Guest SBK 4/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: George Margarson

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 88

Ropey Guest arrives here on a losing run stretching back to September 2021, but he proved himself at least as good as ever when hitting the frame in a series of valuable handicaps in 2022, notably filling the runner-up spot in both the Buckingham Palace Stakes and Bunbury Cup.

He has now dropped to a BHA mark of 88 - lower than at any stage last season - so this looks a good opportunity for him to gain a deserved win if stripping fitter with his return in the Victoria Cup at Ascot under his belt.