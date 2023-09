A Goodwood NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Goodwood NAP - 16:50 - Back Albany

No. 8 (8) Albany SBK 6/4 EXC 2.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 84

Albany has shown improved form upped in trip this season, finishing placed behind some useful rivals on her first two starts (form which has worked out well) and not really having to improve to open her account at Windsor last month.

She was very well backed on that occasion and completed a simple task with the minimum of fuss, proving much too good for her rivals and easily drawing clear in the final furlong.

Albany looks very interesting now moving into handicaps, particularly now having her stamina stretched further - she is out of a Park Hill Stakes winner who stayed two miles - and an opening mark of 84 may well underestimate her.

Goodwood Next Best - 14:30 - Back Lattam

No. 3 (3) Lattam (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 95

Lattam has proved most progressive this season, proving a long way ahead of his mark when overcoming trouble in-running to make a winning return in the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh, doing remarkably well to run down one who had got first run.

He then bumped into the subsequent Royal Hunt Cup winner in a race which has worked out incredibly well at Newbury and built on that promise when resuming winning ways on all-weather debut at Newcastle, again doing very well to win from the position he came from.

Lattam wasn't at his best in the Golden Mile over this course and distance on his latest start, but he didn't have much go right that day, and it would probably be unfair to judge him too harshly on that effort. He is proven in forecast conditions and remains with potential.

Goodwood Each Way - 17:20 - Back Wind Your Neck In

No. 7 (2) Wind Your Neck In (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 9 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

An open handicap where it could pay to take a chance on Wind Your Neck In bouncing back to form under conditions which will suit.

He hasn't won for nearly two years and has been a little in and out so far this season, but he has a couple of runner-up efforts in soft ground this year which make him of firm interest.

Wind Your Neck In wasn't at his best on all-weather debut at Newcastle last time, but he is the type who can bounce back quickly, and will be a danger to all now operating from a career-low mark if putting his best foot forward.