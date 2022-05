NAP

Sea Silk Road - 14:10 Goodwood

Sea Silk Road was too green to be competitive on her debut last year in a race which worked out very well, but she left that form well behind on her recent return at Nottingham where she proved much too good for her rivals. That was over an extended mile and she drew clear in the style of a potentially smart filly, one who is very deserving of this step up in class. She is also bred to excel over middle distances and she looks very interesting with that in mind.

No. 9 (1) Sea Silk Road (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Lysander - 15:20 Goodwood

This looks a cracking renewal of this listed event and Lysander is expected to prove himself a smart colt. He shaped very well when encountering trouble in-running on his debut last season (one place behind Lionel) and was very impressive when opening his account at Newcastle on his return last month, really putting his rivals to the sword as he kicked off the home turn and never gave his backers anything to worry about. The step up in trip he faces now is sure to bring about further improvement and he looks a horse to follow.

No. 4 (3) Lysander SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Tintoretto - 14:45 Goodwood

Montassib is sure to be popular here on his handicap debut from what looks a potentially lenient mark, but Tintoretto also looks well treated on the pick of his form having now slipped back to the mark in which he won a course and distance handicap from in first-time blinkers last year. He failed to come on for his return in cheekpieces last time, but the blinkers are back on now, and he has crack apprentice Harry Davies taking a very valuable 7 lb off.