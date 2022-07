Goodwood Cup

3.35 Goodwood, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Away He Goes (Ismail Mohammed/ Jim Crowley)

Failed to win last season but produced his best effort when second to Trueshan in this race 12 months ago. Was well held in the Hardwicke Stakes on his reappearance and faces another stiff task here, but the step back up in trip will at least be in his favour.

2. Coltrane (Andrew Balding/ Rob Hornby)

Has shown improved form this season and followed up his Ascot Stakes win with a ten-length success in a listed event at Sandown 25 days ago. He was suited by the way that race developed and this demands more, but he's thriving and shouldn't be underestimated.

3. Enemy (Ian Williams/ William Buick)

Ex-French performer who looked a smart staying prospect for his new stable when hacking up in a valuable mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Musselburgh on Easter Saturday. Was unlucky not to follow up in the Sagaro at Ascot but was only fifth in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown last time and this is a big ask.

4. Kyprios (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Made it to the course only twice last season but has flourished with a clear run at his racing this year and completed the hat-trick in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time. He battled well to get the verdict over Mojo Star by half a length at Royal Ascot and is an obvious contender here.

5. Nate The Great (Andrew Balding/ Tom Marquand)

Looked better than ever when a wide-margin winner of a Newmarket handicap in May. Showed even better form when second in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown but was well below form in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot last time and is easily passed over at this level.

6. Stradivarius (John & Thady Gosden/ Andrea Atzeni)

Four-time winner of this race who showed he's still one of the best stayers around when landing the Yorkshire Cup on his reappearance in May. Wasn't seen to best effect when third, beaten a length and a quarter by Kyprios, in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time and seems sure to give another good account under change of rider (Atzeni is 3-3 on him).

7. Thunderous (Charlie & Mark Johnston/ Franny Norton)

Front runner who ran up to his smart best when runner-up to Stradivarius in the Yorkshire Cup in May. Respectable fourth in the Henry II Stakes but shaped as if amiss when well beaten in the Silver Cup back at York last time. Blinkers back on and faces a very stiff task.

8. Trueshan (Alan King/ Hollie Doyle)

Top-class performer who took this in 2021 and completed a five-timer with a superb weight-carrying performance in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle last month, grinding his way to the front near the finish. Sets a clear standard on Timeform ratings and is a leading contender.

9. Princess Zoe (Tony Mullins/ Joey Sheridan)

Smart mare who took advantage of the absence of Stradivarius and Trueshan when landing the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot in April. Only sixth to Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, though was treated for heat stress afterwards.