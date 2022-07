NAP: Walbank has more to offer

Walbank - 15:00 Goodwood

Walbank cost a whopping 525,000 guineas at the Breeze-Ups earlier this year and made a most encouraging debut when runner-up to a potentially smart type at Ascot in May.

That form has been very well advertised since and Walbank looked a juvenile to follow when bolting up at York on his next start, always travelling well and storming to a seven-length success.

He was a warm order for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last time and that was a creditable run for all he wasn't able to land strong support. Walbank was given an aggressive ride, which probably didn't see him to best effect, allowing horses ridden more patiently to close on him in the final furlong, and the feeling is he is much better than he was able to show there. This faster five will suit him well and he is expected to resume his progress after a six-week break.

No. 7 (3) Walbank (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST: Heredia can bounce back

Heredia - 14:25 Goodwood

Heredia marked herself down as a smart filly in the making when pulling the race out of the fire on her return at York in May, doing incredibly well to win from the position she came from, and she fully confirmed that promise when winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot next time.

She once again didn't get the clearest run on that occasion, but her class brought her through, again displaying a nice turn of foot and probably winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests.

Heredia started a short-priced favourite in listed company at Sandown last time, but for whatever reason, she ran a little flat, maybe her two previous runs taking more out of her than expected. However, there is no doubt that she is a pattern-class filly and the return to a bigger field should be in her favour. She isn't one to give up on.

No. 12 (12) Heredia SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 106

EACH WAY: Mandobi can be more competitive

Mandobi - 13:50 Goodwood

Mandobi shaped with plenty of promise on his debut last year and he duly built on that promise to win his first two starts back in minor company this year.

The form of those wins worked out well and he can have his run in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time - won by the reopposing Secret State - overlooked as he was three deep throughout breaking from stall 18. This is another very competitive handicap but he is well worth another chance to prove himself on a fair mark with the potential for more to come on just his fifth start.