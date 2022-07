NAP: Sacred the one to beat at her optimum trip

Sacred - 15:00 Goodwood

This looks a good renewal of the Lennox Stakes with plenty seven-furlong specialists standing their ground, but the one they all have to beat is the William Haggas-trained Sacred.

She is two from two at the trip, winning the Nell Gywn Stakes and Hungerford Stakes last season, producing an electric turn of foot when beating Laneqash on the latter occasion.

Sacred made a most encouraging return from 10 months off when staying on well to finish fifth in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, only beaten a length after taking time to hit top gear, and she is entitled to build on that effort now. Her turn of foot may prove the difference and she is fully expected to resume winning ways.

No. 7 (9) Sacred SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 113

NEXT BEST: Galeron arrives with plenty of potential

Galeron - 14:25 Goodwood

Plenty of potential on show in this year's Vintage Stakes and it is no surprise that Holloway Boy, who won the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot has been put in favourite, but he is taking a big chunk out of the market.

At a bigger price, I prefer the claims of Galeron. He was babyish in the preliminaries on his debut over six furlongs at this course in May and displayed greenness in the race itself, too, though that form could hardly have worked out any better with several next-time-out winners coming out of the race.

Galeron built on that promise as expected in a four-runner event over the same course and distance last time, given a patient ride but moving into contention stylishly and pushed out to beat a subsequent winner in cosy fashion. This is clearly a much tougher test now, but Galeron will relish the step up to seven furlongs and remains with plenty of potential.

No. 5 (3) Galeron (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Atalis Bay potentially well handicapped

Atalis Bay - 16:10 Goodwood

Atalis Bay won a nursery from a 5 lb lower mark in 2020 and recorded a win in listed company at Sandown last year, both when trained by Marco Botti, and he has been set tougher tasks than this in three starts for Robert Cowell so far this season.

Atalis Bay didn't come on for his reappearance in the Palace House as expected, but he returned to form in a listed race at York last time when beaten four and a half lengths by Nunthorpe favourite Royal Aclaim.

That was a more encouraging performance and he would have likely finished closer but for being short of room in the closing stages. Atalis Bay wasn't beaten far from a 5 lb higher mark on his last start in a handicap and he could prove too classy for these.