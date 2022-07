NAP: Royal Scotsman stands out on form

Royal Scotsman - 14:25 Goodwood

Royal Scotsman shaped very well in a strong maiden at Ascot on debut which could hardly have worked out any better and he beat a host of next-time-out winners when opening his account on his next start over this course and distance.

He looked a smart prospect on that occasion and confirmed that impression when finishing third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, having every chance two furlongs out but unable to quicken at the same pace as the winner.

That form is also working out as he split a couple of subsequent Group 2 winners and Royal Scotsman sets the bar pretty high here. He has previous experience of the track and seems sure to launch a bold bid.

No. 7 (5) Royal Scotsman (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 107

NEXT BEST: New London can take another step up the ladder

New London - 15:00 Goodwood

New London was high up in the market for the Derby after his reappearance win under a penalty at Newmarket in April where he put some now smart rivals to the sword, but he failed to handle the track at Chester on his next start.

A big, long-striding colt it was no surprise he found the tight turns of Chester unsuitable and he quickly bounced back to form when dismantling a competitive handicap on the July Course and Newmarket last time.

New London was a cut above his rivals that day and steps quickly back up in grade now. He can go on progressing now stepping back up to a mile and a half and he looks a big player here.

No. 8 (6) New London (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 109

EACH WAY: Asaassi can complete a hat-trick

Asaassi - 13:50 Goodwood

Asaassi had some strong form to call upon last year and comfortably landed the odds on his return at Salisbury last month.

That was also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation and he improved further to follow up on handicap debut at York last time. He is worth marking up for that effort, too, coming from the rear in a steadily-run race and recording a fast closing sectional.

The handicapper has raised him 4 lb for that effort, which may well underestimate him, and he has a solid chance at the prices in a race which should be run to suit.