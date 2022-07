NAP

Classic - 13:05 Goodwood

By Dubawi out of the only foal sired by George Washington, Classic has some big entries for Richard Hannon and he can get off the mark at the second attempt in this maiden. He ran a race full of promise on his debut in a novice at Newbury earlier in the month under sympathetic handling when clearly in need of the experience. Slowly away before taking a keen hold and then hanging left briefly, he was going on nicely at the finish under a hands-and-heels ride. Classic finished fourth behind a potentially useful winner in Tarjeeh in a race that was run in a particularly good time. Classic's stablemate Captain Cuddles, who finished a place behind him, won at Salisbury earlier this week and Classic can follow suit.

No. 2 (2) Classic SBK 10/11 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Pat Dobbs

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Emily Dickinson - 14:45 Goodwood

Sea La Rosa will be suited by the step up in trip for the Lillie Langtry Stakes after her second place in a controversial Lancashire Oaks last time. She was an innocent party to the serious interference that took place involving a couple of her rivals on the rail at Haydock, one of whom, Free Wind, recovered remarkably well to quicken past her in the final furlong. That was a smart effort but Sea La Rosa faces a serious rival from the three-year-old ranks who also promises to be well suited by stepping up a couple of furlongs in trip. Emily Dickinson shaped as though still in good form when running on for fourth in the Irish Oaks last time but she'd looked really well suited by today's trip on her previous start when failing by just a short head to reel in Rosscarbery in the Stanerra Stakes at Leopardstown.

No. 7 (4) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 103

EACH-WAY

Regional - 15:20 Goodwood

A case can be made for plenty in the Stewards' Cup but Regional appeals most from the Ed Bethell stable. It looks significant that Ryan Moore has been booked for the four-year-old who won on his stable debut at Haydock last September when making a belated first start of the year and he has few miles on the clock for a sprint handicapper. Regional was having his first start for four months when sixth behind Mr Wagyu, one of his chief rivals again here, at Epsom in June and probably needed that run. He was certainly all the fitter next time at Doncaster when keeping on to finish a neck second to Burning Cash over five furlongs. That should have teed him up nicely for the return to six furlongs which should show him in an even better light.