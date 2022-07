NAP: Checkandchallenge has class edge

Checkandchallenge - 14:25 Goodwood

Checkandchallenge very much caught the eye when filling the runner-up spot in a competitive handicap at Sandown last time, passing the post less than a length behind the winner from a lofty BHA mark of 108.

It was testament to his considerable talent that he managed to finish so close after a slow start had put him on the back foot, simply being left with too much to do to get on terms with the winner.

That was definitely a career-best performance and Checkandchallenge must be considered the one to beat now back against his own age group in this Group 3.

For context, he is 8 lb clear of Berkshire Shadow on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and there must be a good chance that he has an even bigger effort in the locker after just four starts.

No. 3 (5) Checkandchallenge SBK 13/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 109

NEXT BEST: Mitbaahy could have more to offer

Mitbaahy - 15:35 Goodwood

Mitbaahy looked unlucky when finding only Raasel too strong in a Group 3 at Sandown last time, enduring a rough passage towards the rail having travelled better than the winner to the two-furlong marker.

He was first hampered a furlong out and then again well inside the final furlong, so the fact he passed the post just a neck behind Raasel suggests he probably would have won had things panned out differently.

In any case, that appeals as solid form and this is unlikely to take much more winning even though it represents a step up in class for both horses.

Given that the three-year-old Mitbaahy possibly has more scope for improvement, he is strongly fancied to gain his revenge on Raasel to put himself in contention for a tilt at the Nunthorpe.

No. 10 (4) Mitbaahy (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 107

EACH-WAY: Blue For You looks a big player

Blue For You - 15:00 Goodwood

Blue For You again wasn't seen to best effect when second at York last time, doing well to be beaten just a neck after being caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

There should be plenty of pace on today in this big-field and Blue For You would appear to be well drawn in stall 1. After all, it's been nine years since the race was won by a horse breaking from a double-figure stall.

Blue For You will need a bit of luck if patient tactics are adopted once again, but he is clearly on a workable mark if everything falls right.

Indeed, he can line up here from his old mark of 93 having performed so well off 96 last time, so it could be worth giving him another chance to gain a deserved victory.