Friday Racing Tips: Al Musmak the one to beat say Timeform

Progressive Al Musmak can follow up

More to come from New Chelsea at this trip

Sirius well-in under a penalty

Completely Free Bet on racing multiples for Glorious Goodwood

Roger Varian has already struck at Goodwood earlier this week and can land the Thoroughbred Stakes (14:25) for three-year-olds over a mile with smart colt Al Musmak.

He had strong-looking form at two when winning a listed race at Haydock after chasing home Rosallion in what proved a very good similar event at Ascot and finished runner-up to Ghostwriter in the Royal Lodge Stakes in the autumn. While it has taken him a few runs to confirm that promise this season, Al Musmak proved better than ever when dropped back to a mile and returned to listed company at Newmarket last month.

Coming from off the pace, Al Musmak was well on top at the finish of the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes where he had three of today's rivals - Lead Artist, Socialite and Native American - behind him in third, fourth and fifth. Baaeed followed up his win in the same race three years ago in the Thoroughbred Stakes and while Al Musmak might not have quite the same top-class potential as that colt, he is 3lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Al Musmak in the 14:25 Goodwood SBK 3/1

New Chelsea has been shaping as though a longer trip would suit in his recent races and he gets the opportunity to have his stamina tested a bit more in the eleven-furlong handicap for three-year-olds (17:20) which closes Goodwood's card.

Two starts ago New Chelsea proved no match for the useful Dashing Darcey in a handicap over at mile at Haydock but he got off the mark when kept to the same trip for a novice at Windsor later in June, always doing enough to hold off runner-up Stanage by a neck and keeping on.

By New Bay, New Chelsea is out of a half-sister to the German King George winner Novellist, so there's no shortage of stamina in his pedigree which may well mean he can improve a bit more over this longer trip. He hasn't been put up for his success last time, either, and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a pound here.

Recommended Bet Back New Chelsea in the 17:20 Goodwood SBK 8/1

Willie Mullins fielded the favourite for the valuable two-mile amateurs' handicap at Galway on Monday, a race he'd won four times since 2017, but while Lot of Joy weakened out of things in the straight under son Patrick, 50/1 stablemate Sirius passed the entire field in the last half-mile to win going away by three and a half lengths from Baltic Bird.

Having only her second run for Mullins since coming from France where she was twice a winner in 2022 - she hasn't run over hurdles yet - Sirius had a hood back on which she'd worn successfully for her previous stable and won in the style of a mare who had been let in lightly on her French form.

As a result, Sirius still looks on a good mark under her 7lb penalty in the Guiness, a premier handicap over a mile and a half. Topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by a pound, she therefore looks capable of a quick follow-up to her impressive win here earlier in the week.