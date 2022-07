Galway Plate

18:40 Galway, Wednesday

Live on Racing TV

1. Easy Game (Willie Mullins/ Jack Foley (3))

13 wins from 30 NH runs. 2/9, won 4-runner chase at Tramore (22.1f, good) 24 days ago, easily. Not taken lightly in his bid for a five-timer for last year's winning yard.

2. Gabynako (Gavin Cromwell/ Keith Donoghue)

3/1, respectable third of 6 to Blue Lord in Barberstown Castle Novices' Chase (Colliers) at Punchestown (16f, good to soft) 90 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Much respected on his handicap chase debut.

3. Hewick (John Hanlon/ Jordan Gainford)

Four wins from 10 runs last season. Latest win in bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April. 9/4, good second of 14 in handicap hurdle at Ballinrobe (25f, good to soft) 57 days ago. Switches to chasing and in the mix.

4. Daly Tiger (Noel Meade/ Eoin Walsh (5))

Six wins from 22 NH runs. Latest win in hurdle at Limerick in December. 9/2, running below form when fell two out in Imperial Call Chase at Cork (24f, heavy) 101 days ago. Others appeal more.

5. Cape Gentleman (Emmet Mullins/ Donagh Meyler)

7/2, fell four out in Drinmore Novices' Chase at Fairyhouse (19.8f, good) won by Beacon Edge, looking sure to be placed. Off eight months. Makes handicap chase debut. Merits consideration.

6. The Shunter (Emmet Mullins/ Mark Walsh)

Very smart chaser who arrives on back of win in 13f Sligo maiden on his belated Flat debut in May. Enters calculations.

No. 6 The Shunter (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 152

7. Annamix (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

14 runs since last win in 2020. Ninth of 13 in handicap chase at Punchestown (21.2f, good to soft, 10/1) 91 days ago. Others appeal more.

8. El Barra (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Two wins from five runs last season. 8/1, career best when winning 15-runner handicap chase at Punchestown (21f, good to soft) 89 days ago, readily. In the picture for yard who took this event 12 months ago.

No. 8 El Barra (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 11 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 150

9. Notebook (Henry de Bromhead/ Conor Brassil (5))

Very smart chaser but below-par third of 4 to Easy Game in minor event chase (4/1) at Tramore (22.1f, good) 24 days ago. Cheekpieces on for the first time. Can give another good account.

10. Ronald Pump (Matthew Smith/ Saw Ewing)

Fourteen runs since last win in 2019. 14/1, running well when fell last in handicap chase at Fairyhouse (29.2f, good to soft) 100 days ago. Down in trip. Looks competitive on form.

11. A Wave of The Sea (Joseph O'Brien/ Harry Swan (7))

50/1, respectable sixth of 11 to Santa Rossa in Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary (16f, good to soft) 27 days ago. Switches from hurdles to chase. Blinkers back on with more required.

12. Battleoverdoyen (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)

C&D winner. Eight wins from 22 NH runs. 18/1, respectable seventh of 14 to Hurricane Georgie in handicap chase at Kilbeggan (25f, good to soft) 19 days ago. No forlorn hope.

13. Castlegrace Paddy (Pat Fahy/ Bryan Cooper)

Won 5-runner maiden (5/2) at Killarney (14.1f, good) on Flat debut 15 days ago, going clear. Switches to chasing and not ruled out.

14. Darasso (Joseph O'Brien/ Luke Dempsey)

Below-par seventh of 11 to Santa Rossa in Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary (16f, good to soft, 9/1) 27 days ago. Switches from hurdles to chase. Blinkers back on and needs to step forward.

15. Early Doors (Joseph O'Brien/ J. J. Slevin)

C&D winner. Eighth of 11 to Santa Rossa in Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary (16f, good to soft, 50/1) 27 days ago, finding it an inadequate test. Switches from hurdles to chase. Blinkers on for the first time and can't be dismissed.

16. Exelerator Express (Neil Mulholland/ Sam Twiston-Davies)

Two wins from six runs last season. Good third of 5 in handicap chase at Perth (23.8f, good, 9/4) 52 days ago, finishing well. Cheekpieces on 1st time and one to consider.

17. Hurricane Georgie (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy)

8/1, career best when winning 14-runner handicap chase at Kilbeggan (25f, good to soft) 19 days ago, forging clear. Not taken lightly.

18. The Jam Man (Ronan McNally/ Kevin Sexton)

10 wins from 39 NH runs. Eighth of 9 in minor event (9/2) at Fairyhouse (13.6f, good to soft) 21 days ago. Switches from Flat to chase. Blinkers on for the first time. Needs to bounce back.

19. Ash Tree Meadow (Gordon Elliott/ Sean Flanagan)

Fast improving chaser who easily completed his hat-trick in 5-runner chase at Killarney (17f, good) 12 days ago. Good jumper. Significantly up in trip and weighted to have a big say. Exciting prospect.

No. 19 Ash Tree Meadow (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 144

20. Fire Attack (Joseph O'Brien/ Shane Fitzgerald (3))

Career best when winning 6-runner handicap chase (13/8) at Punchestown (21f, good) 59 days ago, well on top finish. Solid claims.

21. Gin On Lime (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Five wins from seven runs last season. Latest win in chase at Cheltenham in November. Creditable second of 5 in minor event chase (8/13) at Limerick (19.7f, good) 61 days ago. Much respected on her handicap chase debut.

22. Discordantly (Jessica Harrington/ Denis O'Regan)

C&D winner. Latest win in chase at Leopardstown in March. 14/1, good second of 13 in handicap chase at Punchestown (21.2f, good to soft) 91 days ago. Considered.

23. Exit Poll (Jessica Harrington/ Reserve)

33/1, below-par seventh of 9 to Easy Game in Grade 3 chase at Killarney (20f, good to soft) 72 days ago. Needs a couple of these to falter. RESERVE

24. Samcro (Gordon Elliott/ Reserve)

10 wins from 27 NH runs. Pulled up in Grade 3 chase (18/1) at Killarney (20f, good to soft) 72 days ago. Has something to prove. RESERVE

25. Unexpected (Padraig Roche/ Reserve)

Modest fourth of 7 in handicap chase at Killarney (17f, good, 9/2) 12 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Plenty to find on form. RESERVE