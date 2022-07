Galway Hurdle

17:05 Galway, Thursday

Live on RTV/RTE2

1. Ballyadam (Henry de Bromhead/ Rachael Blackmore)

Failed to win last season but finished a creditable fifth in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time. Lacks consistency but could get involved if he's on his game.

2. Felix Desjy (Gordon Elliott/ Jack Kennedy)

Grade 1-winning novice hurdler in 2019 who took advantage of a lenient mark when landing a valuable event at the Punchestown Festival in April. Bit below his best when only fourth to Santa Rossa in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last month and is not the most reliable.

3. Santa Rossa (Dermot McLoughlin/ Darragh O'Keeffe)

Produced a career-best effort when winning the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last month, just needing to be kept up to her work to beat Sole Pretender by three lengths. Open to further improvement on her handicap debut.

No. 3 Santa Rossa (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Dermot Anthony McLoughlin, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 144

4. Shewearsitwell (Willie Mullins/ Jack Foley (3))

Won a conditions hurdle at Killarney in May but failed to meet expectations when only fifth to Santa Rossa in the Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary last month. Makes her handicap hurdle debut here.

5. Embittered (Joseph O'Brien/ Harry Swan (7))

Finished a creditable third in a handicap chase at Punchestown in May, leaving the impression he may have won but for a significant late error. Switches from fences to hurdles and is not discounted.

6. Party Central (NON-RUNNER)

7. Anna Bunina (John McConnell/ Peter Kavanagh (5))

Produced a career-best effort when winning a 16-runner handicap hurdle at Bellewstown 26 days ago, forging four and a half lengths clear. Not taken lightly.

8. My Mate Mozzie (Gavin Cromwell/ Sean Flanagan)

Won his first two starts over hurdles before finishing runner-up in Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle. Creditable eighth in the County Hurdle on his handicap debut when last seen over hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival, and arrives here on the back of two placed efforts on the Flat. Respected with cheekpieces applied for the first time.

9. Autumn Evening (Jessica Harrington/ Denis O'Regan)

Won a couple of times over hurdles last season and was a good third in a competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival. Entitled to come on for recent Flat outing at the Curragh when only ninth, but others are preferred.

10. Farout (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Course-and-distance winner who showed useful form when runner-up to Felix Desjy in a valuable handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival. Respectable seventh in the competitive amateur riders' Flat handicap at this course on Monday after doing too much too soon. One to note back over hurdles.

No. 10 Farout (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 140

11. The Very Man (Jessica Harrington/ Keith Donoghue)

Course-and-distance winner in 2020 who produced his best effort last season when winning a two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle at Navan in January. Only mid-division in a three-mile handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival when last seen and others are more persuasive as he drops markedly in trip.

12. Jesse Evans (Noel Meade/ Bryan Cooper)

Arrives here on the back of a good second in a two-mile Flat handicap at Killarney 16 days ago, going down by just a head. Was fourth in this off a 1 lb higher mark last year and is one to consider.

13. Adamantly Chosen (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Shaped well when a creditable fourth in a competitive two-and-a-half mile handicap hurdle at the Punchestown Festival, having a hopeless task from his position after being held up. Sole win over hurdles was achieved at two miles and he has a good chance on form.

No. 13 Adamantly Chosen (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 137

14. Vina Ardanza (Gordon Elliott/ Jordan Gainford)

Thurles maiden hurdle winner who was only narrowly denied in a Grade 3 at Naas and then wasn't disgraced when a distant third in the Grade 1 Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree. Possibly found the run coming too soon when disappointing in the Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown and can't be written off on this handicap debut.

15. Tudor City (Tony Martin/ Liam McKenna (7))

Capitalised on a falling mark to win a handicap at Punchestown on his latest start over hurdles and he then finished a creditable third in a Flat conditions race at the Curragh last month. Has a good record in this race - he won it in 2019 and was fifth last year - and looks well treated.

No. 15 Tudor City (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 23 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: L. A. McKenna

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 136

16. Top Bandit (Gordon Elliott/ Kevin Sexton)

Rattled off a hat-trick over hurdles last season but folded as if amiss when only 19th in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on his handicap debut. Doesn't look obviously well handicapped.

17. Heia (Willie Mullins/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Produced a career-best effort when winning a two-and-a-half-mile mares' novice hurdle at Punchestown in May by ten lengths, delivering on the promise she had threatened a few times. On the upgrade and that may not be the limit of what she has to offer.

No. 17 Heia (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 134

18. Celestial Horizon (Joseph O'Brien/ Mark Walsh)

Was pulled up in the Grimes Hurdle won by Santa Rossa at Tipperary last month, losing touch from the fifth. Had won a handicap hurdle at Killarney in good style on his previous outing and is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time over jumps, so is not one to write off.

19. The Tide Turns (Gordon Elliott/ Sam Ewing)

Looked rusty when only 12th behind Anna Bunina in a handicap hurdle at Bellewstown four weeks ago. Is entitled to be sharper for that and is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time here but others make more appeal.

20. Glan (Gordon Elliott/ Luke Dempsey)

Won a couple of times last season, including a competitive handicap at Fairyhouse in April. She looked to be going well when all but coming down and subsequently pulled-up at Punchestown on her next start, but she ran no sort of race at Killarney last time (suffered a wound to her left-fore) and now has a bit to prove.

21. Prairie Dancer (Joseph O'Brien/ JJ Slevin)

Three-time hurdles winner who scored at Ballinrobe in May and Bellewstown earlier this month. However, was only seventh in a listed novice hurdle here on Tuesday.