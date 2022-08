Ground to suit perfectly



With no Stradivarius competing in the Lonsdale Cup, there's been no surprise to see Alan King's Trueshan very well supported to win the 14:25 Lonsdale Cup at York.

Having recorded five wins on the bounce, Trueshan finished third in the Goodwood Cup when last seen, finishing just over a length behind Kyprios and Stradivarius on that occasion.

There was no disgrace in defeat for the six-year-old, and with the main contender declared as a non-runner, King's horse is expected to return to winning ways in the market, currently priced at 5/6.

The softer ground will also be beneficial for Trueshan, which has also been reflected in his odds.

No. 7 (3) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.85 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Coltrane is Trueshan's main market rival at 4.57/2, but was clearly outpaced by the three mentioned in above in the Goodwood Cup, finishing almost four lengths behind Trueshan on that occasion. The five-year-old will need to show a vast amount of improvement to reverse that form today.

Gemma Tutty's Mostly Cloudly can be mentioned for those who like a bigger price at 26.025/1, having shown huge improvement in handicaps, but this certainly demands a lot more.

It's safe to say many believed today's Lonsdale Cup was a two horse race, and with the main contender out, Betfair punters are more than happy to side with Trueshan.

Back Trueshan at 5/6 right here, to make it three wins this week for the most backed horse of the day column.