Friday Racing Tips: Asfoora weighted to win on Day Three of York Ebor Festival

The Strikin Viking out for revenge

Asfoora has plenty in her favour

More to come from Power of Destiny

Listen to Day Three York Ebor Festival Racing Only Bettor Tips...

The Strikin Viking is from a good family and he created a fine impression when making a winning debut over this course and distance in June for Kevin Ryan.

He beat a next-time-out winner convincingly that day and he showed much improved form when finishing runner-up in the Railway Stakes at the Curragh, beaten only half a length by the promising Henri Matisse.

The Strikin Viking was strong in the market on the back of that performance on his first start for new connections in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time, but he found the reopposing Big Mojo too strong on that occasion.

He was mugged late in the day by Big Mojo having fended off the challenge of the others who raced up with the strong pace and, under a more economic ride, he's entitled to reverse that form now back at a track where he was so impressive on his debut.

Recommended Bet Back The Strikin Viking in the 15:00 York SBK 4/1

Australian-raider Asfoora has been trained with a British campaign in mind and she duly delivered for her connections when proving a length too strong for Regional in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

She proved at least as good as ever to record her first top-level success that day, making an eye-catching move from the smaller near-side group and displaying a smart turn of foot to lead inside the final furlong.

Asfoora had a penalty to carry when a short-head second to Big Evs in the King George Stakes at Goodwood last time, and she only just failed to reel in the free-wheeling winner after suffering slight interference.

She is now 6 lb better off at the weights with Big Evs and is fancied to come out on top returned to Group 1 company under ideal conditions.

Recommended Bet Back Asfoora in the 15:35 York SBK 13/8

Power of Destiny is bred to be useful and she showed the benefit of her debut experience when opening her account over a mile and a quarter at Haydock in June.

The timefigure she recorded that day was good and that form hasn't worked out badly. She showed much improved form when runner-up at Nottingham on her next start, unable to concede 7lb to a promising Godolphin filly but still emerging with plenty of credit.

Power of Destiny looked well treated ahead of her handicap debut at Goodwood last month and, though she found one rival too good again, she only lost out by a head to the reopposing Al Anoud, and left the impression she was the best treated horse in the field.

It remains early days with Power of Destiny and, given she didn't have as clear of a run through as the winner, is slightly better off at the weights now, and remains open to further progress, she looks the one to beat.