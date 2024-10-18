Friday Racing Tips: Walsingham can deservedly get his head in front say Timeform

Project Dante can follow up

Mercurial will relish conditions

Walsingham sets the standard

Project Dante looked promising when making a winning debut at York for Bryan Smart in 2021, but he didn't progress as expected set some stiff tasks, while he seemingly hasn't been the easiest to train, either.

It has taken a while for him to find his feet for this yard since returning from a long absence this season, too, but he has tumbled down the weights as a result, and finally took advantage of his tumbling mark over this course and distance last month.

That was his second start in blinkers and he posted his best effort of the year, not settling fully early and also not getting the clearest run through, but he got a gap inside the final furlong and readily quickened into the lead, value for more than the neck margin suggests. Project Dante is just 2 lb higher now and, given he was rated as high as 100 in the past, he remains a horse to be positive about from a mark in the 60s.

Recommended Bet Back Project Dante in the 14:27 at Redcar SBK 11/4

Haydock passed a precautionary inspection on Thursday afternoon, so conditions for their card on Friday are set to be very testing, and that will suit the John Nallen-trained Mercurial down to the ground.

He is a horse who goes particularly well in heavy ground, his last win coming over this trip in similar conditions at the Curragh in April, and he has held his form very well since.

In fact, he ran a career best when beaten a neck over an extended seven furlongs at Roscommon on Monday, travelling smoothly up with the pace and produced to lead inside the final furlong only to be collared on the line. The drop back to six furlongs will suit him well given how he cuts through the mud and, provided this doesn't come too soon, he is entitled to go very close.

Recommended Bet Back Mercurial in the 16:05 at Haydock SBK 5/2

This looks a potential match between Walsingham and Times Edition, but strong preference is for the former, who has made a very encouraging start for these connections.

He was clearly in need of the run when finishing midfield in a similar event to this over seven furlongs at this course last month, and he showed the clear benefit of that outing when a never-nearer third in a competitive handicap at Pontefract last time.

Walsingham went like the best horse at the weights that day, benefiting from the step back up to a mile, but undone by being ridden more patiently than the two who finished in front of him. That run is entitled to bring him forward again and, in what doesn't look the strongest race of its type, he is a confident selection to give weight and a beating to three-year-old filly Times Edition.

Recommended Bet Back Walsingham in the 16:45 at Redcar SBK 4/5

