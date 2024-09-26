Friday Racing Tips: Time Lock the one to beat again at Newmarket say Timeform

Time Lock can make it back-to-back wins

Lead Artist the one to beat back at a mile

Lord Bertie has his ground conditions

Time Lock found a decisive turn of foot to win a competitive-looking edition of the Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket twelve months ago by just over four lengths and the Juddmonte mare has a good chance of winning that race (14:25) again.

Harry Charlton has given her a lighter campaign this season in which she has been placed in the Jockey Club Stakes and Princess of Wales's Stakes on her two starts at Newmarket. In between she was well beaten in the Coronation Cup when wearing cheekpieces though that run can be excused. Since then, Time Lock ran respectably in the Princess of Wales's, finishing six lengths third behind high-class horse Giavellotto.

This drop back to Group 3 company represents Time Lock's best chance of getting her head in front all season, especially as she's also back against her own sex again too, and she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Time Lock in the 14:25 Newmarket SBK 5/2

It could prove a very good afternoon at Newmarket for Juddmonte as their three-year-old colt Lead Artist looks the one to beat for John & Thady Gosden in the Joel Stakes (15:35).

Lead Artist came within a nose of making a successful debut over the Rowley Mile here in the spring when touched off in the Wood Ditton Maiden before readily going one better in a valuable novice at York in May. After finishing third in the listed Sir Henry Cecil Stakes back at Newmarket at the July Meeting, Lead Artist got back on the up in the Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood with a really taking performance, setting a strong gallop before finding a decisive turn of foot to beat King's Gamble by three quarters of a length. The third and fifth, Task Force and Dancing Gemini, take on Lead Artist again here.

On his latest start Lead Artist proved a bit less effective dropped to seven furlongs for the first time in the Park Stakes at Doncaster but there was no disgrace in finding Kinross, something of a specialist at that trip, a couple of lengths too good. Still open to improvement, Lead Artist can resume winning ways back at a mile, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Lead Artist in the 15:35 Newmarket SBK 5/2

The going looks like being soft at best at Haydock which will suit Jane Chapple-Hyam's gelding Lord Bertie in the concluding seven-furlong handicap on the card (17:40).

The lightly-raced four-year-old has done most of his racing on turf on ground softer than good, in fact, and gained the first two successes of his career, when trained by William Haggas, at Ffos Las and Thirsk, on heavy going, so he certainly won't be inconvenienced if conditions deteriorate further.

Lord Bertie didn't show much on the all-weather in a couple of runs very early in the year but bounced back after seven months off to win a classified stakes at Ascot earlier this month. Enhancing his record with cut in the ground, Lord Bertie travelled well under 3 lb-claimer Jonny Peate and stayed on to lead close home for a head win over United Approach. With his mark unchanged back in a handicap, Lord Bertie has a good chance of following up under the same rider, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet Back Lord Bertie in the 17:40 Haydock SBK 15/4

