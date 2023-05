Expensive purchase still unexposed in handicap

Harrington filly still progressing

Joseph to get one over on his Dad in maiden

The three-day Irish Guineas meeting gets underway at the Curragh on Friday night and it's probably fair to say that it's a relatively low-key start, with the action really building throughout the weekend.

We've got no Group races to get our teeth into on Friday, but there are a couple of really competitive handicaps and plenty of opportunities to increase our betting bank before we head into the summer season and things really ramp up a gear.

No. 11 (11) Tosen Wish (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 89

The valuable Emerald Mile Handicap at 19:30 is as difficult as you'd expect given the money on offer and I'm siding with a relatively lightly-raced one in the shape of Tosen Wish at what I'm hoping will be a double-figure price on the Sportsbook.

This son of New Bay will be making just his fifth career start while in the care of his third trainer (Ado McGuinness) after stints with Takashi Kodama and Joseph O'Brien.

The unexposed 4-y-o caught the eye on his debut for this yard (purchased for €100,000) at Cork last time, finishing fifth having been outpaced before really rattling home, suggesting this step up to 1m will be right up his alley.

Owners Team Valour tend not to purchase horses primarily to win handicaps, their modus operandi being very much to concentrate on higher-end races and it seems significant that they shelled out a big amount for a horse with a handicap rating of just 89.

That suggests to me that they think Tosen Wish can go on to much better things in time and it would be no surprise to see this one end up in the USA at some point, where these owners are particularly successful.

In the meantime, he can prove himself a well-handicapped horse by scooping up this big pot.

Back Tosen Wish at 11/1 or better

No. 5 (6) Snowcapped (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 86

Snowcapped looked very much a filly to follow when winning over 7f at this course last time and she can complete the hat-trick in the 1m DNG Spring Fillies Premier Handicap at 18:00.

A surprisingly cheap purchase given her classy pedigree (dam is a half-sister to Snow Fairy), Snowcapped was green on debut at Navan last back-end but left that form well behind when taking a Gowran maiden in April.

Jessica Harrington's filly had clearly learnt plenty from that initial experience and showed a good attitude to run down a promising newcomer near the line.

She followed up in that aforementioned Curragh race last time, seemingly much improved and a lot more impressive this time, coming home over 3 lengths clear of Lovejoy, recording a timefigure that was quite decent for the level of race.

The selection been hit by an 11lb rise for that win and is in a deeper contest now, but such is Snowcapped's level of progression that I think she'll go on improving for some time yet and she looks well worth supporting to continue her winning streak.

Back Snowcapped at 11/4 or better

No. 7 (1) The Franchise (Ire) EXC 1.16 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

My other bet on the evening comes in the 7f maiden at 18:30, where Aidan O'Brien's likely favourite Subzero could well be worth taking on given he's looked less than straightforward on his two starts to date.

A well-bred son of Galileo, Subzero was fourth on debut at Gowran last August and we didn't see him again until he returned at Leopardstown earlier this month.

While on the face of it he ran well there to finish second, his awkward head carriage gave cause for concern and he also sported blinkers for the first time, suggesting his high-profile connections also have reservations about his attitude.

Perhaps he'll move forward again with the headgear discarded this time but I'm not convinced and would much rather be with The Franchise.

Joseph O'Brien's son of Siyouni was placed behind subsequent Dante third Continuous on debut at this track last summer and was then pitched into a valuable sales last time, which probably came a bit too soon in his development for him to make a real impact.

He's much better judged on that debut run for now and if he can reproduce that back in maiden company he'll take plenty of stopping.

Back The Franchise at 7/2 or better

Space Age is a possible improver and is another worth a mention, though I'd be surprised if this doesn't end up in a shoot out between Subzero and The Franchise, with Joseph O'brien fancied to get one over on his Dad.