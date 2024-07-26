Friday Racing Tips: Progressive Tactician the one say Timeform

Stamina test to suit Tactician

Ejaabiyah to clock up another win

Penalty not enough to stop Merrimack

Tactician is a progressive youngster clearly possessing bags of stamina and lost little caste in defeat when an excellent head second of 11 to a thriving older rival, Dancing In Paris, at this course (14.2f) two weeks ago.

The Andrew Balding-trained colt is closely related to winner up to 1¼m (stayed 14.6f) Midas Touch and winner up to 1½m (stayed 14.5f) Coronet (both very smart) and he had previously looked a horse to follow when winning his maiden at Goodwood (by 2½ lengths from Open Secret) in June.

Open to further improvement now his stamina is tested further, he makes plenty of appeal at the foot of the weights.

Recommended Bet Back Tactician to win the 14:25 at Ascot SBK 10/11

The feature race at York on Friday evening looks an ideal stepping stone for the exciting three-year-old Ejaabiyah.

Her dam Estijaab was an Australian 5f-6f Group 1 winner at two but her daughter has clearly inherited more stamina from her sire Frankel, starting off life over a mile when impressively winning at Kempton before continuing her progression with a second to Diamond Rain in a listed race over this trip at Newbury in May.

She looked a smart prospect when dictating at Salisbury last time (won easily by 4¾ lengths from Catch The Light) where she earned a Timeform Sectional Flag after producing a closing 3.25f sectional of 38.5 seconds (112.9%).

Three-year-olds have won seven of the last nine renewals and, with her stable in good form (three winners from last nine runners, current RTF% of 66.7), Ejaabiyah is fancied to continue that streak.

Recommended Bet Back Ejaabiyah to win the 19:50 at York SBK 4/5

Merrimack is clearly on the up for Stuart Williams and may take plenty of stopping in his hat-trick bid.

He failed to shine when cheekpieces and a tongue-tie were tried at Yarmouth in June, but that was over a mile, and he has looked a different horse since dropped to sprinting trips with the cheekpieces swapped for a visor.

Backed as if defeat was out of the question back at Yarmouth earlier this month, a 6lb penalty may not be enough to stop Merrimack winning again despite this quicker ground.