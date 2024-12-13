Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including a well-treated hurdler

That's Nice looked an exciting prospect at Warwick

Chianti Classico has potential to outclass his rivals

Schalke can capitalise on reduced mark

Listen to Friday's Racing... Only Bettor!

There are only four runners in the opening novice hurdle at Cheltenham but it's a cracking contest and features two horses with the Timeform Large P to highlight they are capable of much better form.

Country Mile was handed the Large P after finishing a promising runner-up in a Grade 2 at Haydock last time, but That's Nice is arguably open to even greater improvement after making such a promising start to her career under Rules at Warwick last month.

Winning pointer That's Nice was well backed and justified that support in the style of an exciting prospect, needing to be only nudged out under a very confident ride to reel in her market rival after the final flight. She has the scope for plenty of improvement and looks on her way to competing at a higher level.

Recommended Bet Back That's Nice in the 12:10 at Cheltenham SBK 5/6

Chianti Classico won three times during a productive first campaign over fences last season, most notably in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival, and he raised his game even further on Timeform's ratings when successful in a valuable handicap chase at Ascot on his reappearance last month.

There was a lot to like about how Chianti Classico went about his business at Ascot, earning Timeform's 'k' in-running symbol to highlight that he travelled well, and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter to mark him as one likely to be of interest next time.

He retains the Timeform 'small p' to show he is likely capable of better and, given he looks like a high-class staying chaser in the making, he could outclass these largely older and more exposed rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Chianti Classico in the 13:50 at Cheltenham SBK 6/4

Schalke endured a disappointing campaign for Rebecca Menzies last season but he fell a long way in the weights as a consequence so is of interest from his reduced mark after shaping well on his reappearance and first start for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero over this course and distance in October, earning the Horse In Focus Flag.

Schalke proved much more competitive than he had last season as he was still in with every chance at the final flight but jumped it awkwardly and ultimately had to settle for third.

Schalke - who heads Timeform's weight-adjusted retains by 2 lb - looks fairly treated on what he showed on his return, but he's still 8 lb below his last winning mark so is potentially on a very handy perch if able to recapture the sort of form he showed a couple of seasons ago.

Recommended Bet Back Schalke in the 14:40 at Bangor SBK 6/1

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!